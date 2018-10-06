I-League 2018/19 : Provisional Fixtures revealed, Chennai City to kick-start the season against Arrows

Minerva Punjab are the defending Champions.

The All India Football Federation's provisional I-League Fixtures which was conveyed to the clubs for their perusal have been revealed. The fixtures show that the 12th season of the Hero I-League is all set to kick-start on 26th October with Chennai City FC hosting All India Football Federation's developmental side Indian Arrows at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai at 5 PM IST.

Reports have earlier emerged that not all games will be televised despite Star Sports being the sole holder of the television rights of the I-League. Hotstar will stream the televised games on it's streaming platform.

The defending Champions begin their title defence on 28th October against Churchill Brothers at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Chandigarh at 2 PM IST.

East Bengal travel to Imphal in the first game week to face NEROCA FC on 27th October at 2 PM IST. Mohun Bagan also begin their campaign with an away game to Kozhikode against Gokulam Kerala on 27th October at 5 PM IST.

The First Gameweek is also slated to feature the elusive NorthEast Clash between Shillong Lajong and Aizawl FC on 28th October in the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong at 5 PM IST.

Real Kashmir are given a bye in Game week 1 courtesy being left the odd one out.

The I-League 2nd Division Champions play their first ever top division game in Chandigarh facing Minerva Punjab at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium on 31st October at 2 PM IST.

The revealed fixtures have listed both the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack and Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar as possible home venues for Indian Arrows.

The I-League will have it's first ever game to be played in the Kashmir Valley on 6th November when Real Kashmir is set to host Churchill Brothers at the TRC Turf Ground, Srinagar at 5 PM IST.

The list has also revealed that the Kolkata Derbies will be played on 16th December and 27th January at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

Both the Kolkata Giants, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan have been alloted the Salt Lake Stadium as their home venue for all the games making the venue the busiest across the Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League. The Salt Lake Stadium will host a total of 29 games across both the leagues.

The following list is only a provisional list of fixtures and is subject to change if the clubs deem it necessary. Fans have to wait for a few more days for an official notification from the All India Football Federation for the official fixtures and finalised venues.

Provisional Fixtures :

