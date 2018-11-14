I-League 2018-19: East Bengal FC suffer first defeat of the season, losing 2-1 to Chennai City FC

CCFC remained at the top of the league table after defeating QEB 2-1 (Picture Courtesy: Official website of Hero I-League)

Full Time: East Bengal FC 1-2 Chennai City FC

Scorer: Sandro Rodríguez Felipe (45'+2') and Néstor Gordillo (87' P) for CCFC and Enrique Esqueda (52') for QEB

Hero of the Match: Edwin Vanspaul

East Bengal FC suffered their first defeat of the Hero I-League 2018-19 season, losing 2-1 to Chennai City FC on Tuesday, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan aka Salt Lake Stadium. It was the first home match for the Red and Golds, in which the visitors snatched all three points to remain at the top of the league table with 10 points from four games.

Chennai City FC remained unbeaten after four games as Sandro Rodríguez Felipe (45'+2') and Néstor Gordillo (87' P) scored for the Southern side. It was Enrique Esqueda (52') again who scored the only goal for his side.

In the inaugural match of I-League 2018-19, Akbar Nawas's men outclassed Indian Arrows 4-1 and made a brilliant start this season. In their next match, CCFC shared the spoils with Churchill Brothers FC Goa as the match ended 2-2 undecided. In their next away match against Gokulam Kerala FC, CCFC displayed a spectacular performance to register a 3-2 win over the Kerala based club. Today, before their fixture against the Kolkata Giants, the table-toppers were quite confident and as a result, they successfully earned all three points through a remarkable team-game.

In their last meet in previous season's I-League, East Bengal registered a thumping 7-1 win over Chennai City FC. The Red and Golds were confident enough before taking CCFC on today, in their first home match of this season. But the tactical football of the CCFC thinktank, Akbar Nawas and of course the overall team-game helped the visitors to secure a 2-1 victory over the hosts.

Alejandro Menendez came with two changes for his side, Lalramchullova was replaced by Samad Ali Mallick and Yami Longvah found his name in the starting XI, replacing Brandon Vanlalremdika.

East Bengal created some good opportunities in the first half, those could have changed the storyline of the game but, the Red and Golds failed to finish those moves and wasted the chances poorly. Yami Longvah wasted a great chance to score despite getting a pinpoint pass from Esqueda, taking too much time in front of CCFC box.

Later in the match, Sandro and Manzi's combination created a great opportunity to score for the visitors but failed to found the goalmouth, in front of an empty net. In the injury time, Sandro was fouled by Lalrindika Ralte and earned a free-kick in a lethal position. Sandro's left-footed curler beat East Bengal goalie Rakshit Dagar and found the back of the net.

East Bengal came back in the game as Enrique Esqueda scored his third goal of the tournament and equalized the scoreline for his side in the 7th minute, after the commencement of second half. Acosta made a perfect pass from Surabuddin's cross and Esqueda didn't fail to make the scoreline 1-1.

Ultimately, CCFC got their winner in the 87th minute of the match as Rakshit Dagar allegedly challenged Pravitto Raju, in order to clear the threat inside the penalty box. Dagar was shown the yellow card for his harsh challenge and CCFC earned their desired penalty. Néstor Gordillo didn't fail to seal the victory for his side as he netted the ball perfectly from six yards.

After today's match, CCFC remained at the top of the league table. East Bengal are currently at the second slot of the table with 6 points from three games.