I-League 2018/19 : Real Kashmir 0-0 Churchill Brothers - 5 Hits and Flops

Sayak Dipta Dey
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
158   //    06 Nov 2018, 20:04 IST

Real Kashmir couldn't score past 10-man Churchill (Image: AIFF Media)
Real Kashmir couldn't score past 10-man Churchill (Image: AIFF Media)

Real Kashmir were held goalless by visitors Churchill Brothers in the much-anticipated inaugural I-League game at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar. Although the style of play was not impressive and catapulting, the 10,000 odd-fans who filled the stand to its brim were thoroughly enjoyed the game.

Both sides were unable to hold onto possession and create clear-cut goal-scoring chances. A red card to James Kithan reduced the visitors to 10 men but the Snow Leopards failed to capitalise on the same.

With this stalemate, Real Kashmir stay third on the table, while Churchill Brothers leap to fourth in the standings. Churchill have three draws from their outings, while Kashmir have four points in two games.

Kashmir stunned the defending champions Minerva Punjab in Panchkula last week but were unable to repeat that success at home.

Let's have a look at the players who had the best time on the pitch along with those who struggled:

#1 Hit: Danish Farooq

Danish Farooq was adjudged the 'Hero of the Match' (Image: AIFF Media)
Danish Farooq was adjudged the 'Hero of the Match' (Image: AIFF Media)

The Second Division League's top-scorer from last season was a livewire upfront for the home side. He showed signs of his quality early in the match when he hit the woodwork in his first attempt, keeping the fans at the edge of their seats.

The Kashmiri lad has become a household name in the valley after his splendid performance last season. Danish combined with Krizo upfront and breached the Churchill defence at regular intervals. His height and agility often gave the Churchill marksmen a tough time during set-pieces.

Danish made life tough for veteran Nallapan Mohanraj on the right. He came close to breaking the deadlock late in the second half by going past two defenders in a flash, created space for himself and went for goal from an acute angle, forcing Vigneshwaran Baskaran to pull off an acrobatic save.

Danish's quick movement on and off the ball was impressive and he was aptly named the 'Hero of the Match'.

