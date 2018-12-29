×
I-League 2018/19: Top 5 foreigners in the league so far

sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
381   //    29 Dec 2018, 13:39 IST

Borja Gomez Perez
Borja Gomez Perez

We are halfway through the 2018-19 I-League season and it has been a roller coaster ride for all the teams. While Chennai City FC has by far been the best team of the league so far, debutants Real Kashmir FC being the surprise package, while the big guns Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have failed to make a big impact in the context of the championship race.

The teams have spent huge in the build-up to the season with big foreign recruits adding to the glamour of the I-League. Some of them have fared well so far, while others have not. Overall, there have been a few foreigners who have exceeded everyone’s expectations and delivered for their respective teams in the competition.

Let us have a look at the top 5 foreigners from the I-League so far:

#5 Borja Gomez Perez (East Bengal)

After playing more than 10 years in Europe, Borja finally moved abroad early this year. Spending big in the transfer market this season, East Bengal roped in the defender to strengthen their back line with 2018 World Cupper Johnny Acosta already un the squad. So far, the foreigner has lived up to the expectations.

The Spanish stopper has been a wall in the East Bengal defence from the start of the season. The former LaLiga star has been the saviour for the Kolkata giants at the defence with Johnny Acosta playing the supporting role. Solidly built for the trade, the management is being rewarded with the returns of their investment.

In was mainly due to the consistent defending from Borja that East Bengal edged past arch-rivals Mohun Bagan in an enthralling Kolkata derby earlier this month. East Bengal has managed to collect 16 points from 9 matches so far and is currently at the 4th spot in the league table.

I-League 2018-19 East Bengal Real Kashmir FC Indian Football Football Top 5/Top 10
A sports lover par excellence. Keeping track of sports-related events around the world is my passion, addiction, and would like to take it up as a profession. India locking horns with Pakistan in front of a packed Eden Gardens is a sight I crave for.
