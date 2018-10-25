I-League 2018/19: Top 5 foreigners to watch out for

Minerva are the current defending champions

The 2018/19 I-League is all set to kick off this week and the teams are geared for yet another action-packed season. 11 teams from across the country will be fighting it out over a span of around four and a half months for the coveted trophy.

Most of the clubs were busy spending big in the transfer market and have been successful in signing quite a few quality foreigners for the league.

It is to be noted that Shillong Lajong FC has adopted an all Indian player’s policy so they do not have any foreign players in their squad, while Indian Arrows is a developmental side and comprise of Indian players in the Under-19 age group.

Let us have a look at the Top 5 foreigners to look out for in the 2018/19 I-League:

#5 Mason Robertson

Mason Robertson is the son of Real Kashmir's head coach David

Real Kashmir FC made history by becoming the first team form the Jammu and Kashmir region to qualify for the I-League. David Robertson is the man who changed the fate of the team after he guided the team to the I-League second division title.

It was after the team's promotion to the top tier that he summoned his son Mason to join his side from Scottish League Two outfit Peterhead FC. Although he played as a defender back in Europe, he is likely to play as a midfielder for the North Indian side in the upcoming I-League.

The playmaker has been promising in the pre-season as well. He scored a last-minute goal against Bengaluru FC to guide their team to the final of the Jammu and Kashmir invitational tournament just a few days back.

All the eyes will be on the Kashmir based side who will begin their I-League journey on 31st October when they play away to defending champions Minerva Punjab FC.

