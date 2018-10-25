×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

I-League 2018/19: Top 5 foreigners to watch out for

sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
419   //    25 Oct 2018, 16:19 IST

Minerva are the current defending champions
Minerva are the current defending champions

The 2018/19 I-League is all set to kick off this week and the teams are geared for yet another action-packed season. 11 teams from across the country will be fighting it out over a span of around four and a half months for the coveted trophy.

Most of the clubs were busy spending big in the transfer market and have been successful in signing quite a few quality foreigners for the league.

It is to be noted that Shillong Lajong FC has adopted an all Indian player’s policy so they do not have any foreign players in their squad, while Indian Arrows is a developmental side and comprise of Indian players in the Under-19 age group.

Let us have a look at the Top 5 foreigners to look out for in the 2018/19 I-League:

#5 Mason Robertson

Mason Robertson is the son of Real Kashmir's head coach David
Mason Robertson is the son of Real Kashmir's head coach David

Real Kashmir FC made history by becoming the first team form the Jammu and Kashmir region to qualify for the I-League. David Robertson is the man who changed the fate of the team after he guided the team to the I-League second division title.

It was after the team's promotion to the top tier that he summoned his son Mason to join his side from Scottish League Two outfit Peterhead FC. Although he played as a defender back in Europe, he is likely to play as a midfielder for the North Indian side in the upcoming I-League.

The playmaker has been promising in the pre-season as well. He scored a last-minute goal against Bengaluru FC to guide their team to the final of the Jammu and Kashmir invitational tournament just a few days back.

All the eyes will be on the Kashmir based side who will begin their I-League journey on 31st October when they play away to defending champions Minerva Punjab FC.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
I-League 2018-19 East Bengal Mohun Bagan Antonio German Indian Football Roundup Indian Football Football Top 5/Top 10
sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
A sports lover par excellence. Keeping track of sports-related events around the world is my passion, addiction, and would like to take it up as a profession. India locking horns with Pakistan in front of a packed Eden Gardens is a sight I crave for.
I-League 2018-19: Top 5 Indian players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Top 5 foreigners to play in Indian football
RELATED STORY
5 greatest players in I-League history
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018/19: The Mohun Bagan-East Bengal conundrum -...
RELATED STORY
I-League 17/18: Round-up of action-packed January 2018
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018/19 : Provisional Fixtures revealed, Chennai...
RELATED STORY
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: 5 Kolkata derbies one can't...
RELATED STORY
Five glorious moments in the history of Mohun Bagan
RELATED STORY
Mohun Bagan announce possible investor ahead of 2018-19...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohun Bagan AC |...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us