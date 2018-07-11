I-League 2018: East Bengal in close talks with ex-Real Madrid forward Robinho

Soumo Ghosh

Robinho

With renewed investments, East Bengal are looking to raise the bar in the cash-rich tournament, especially with regards to the signing of foreign players.

After already announcing the signing of Costa Rican defender Johnny Acosta for a hefty sum, the club is now said to bein talks with the representatives of Robinho for a possible transfer to India.

Robinho, who had played for some of the biggest clubs in Europe like Real Madrid, Manchester City and AC Milan, currently plies his trade at Turkish club Sivasspor. However, his contract with the Super Lig side is set to last till 2019.

Hence, East Bengal are also said to be willing to pay a transfer fee of around Rs 16 crore, in order to bring the Brazilian forward to India.

Sportskeeda has learnt that East Bengal have already agreed on personal terms with the 34-year-old, and are even ready to make him the highest-paid footballer in the country.

The Red and Golds had recently received new investments in the form of Quess Corp, and are said to be eager to make their debut in the cash-rich ISL. ISL regulations state that the clubs must have a Rs 17 crore cap for signing the seven foreign players.

However, there is no such cap for a marquee signing, a clause that could allow the Red and Golds to go ahead with the large finances required to bring Robinho to the subcontinent.

While Robinho may be well past his prime, his addition could aid the Red and Gold brigade spruce up their attack, an area where they have been lacking last season. Before joining Sivasspor, Robinho had appeared for Brazilian club Atletico Mineiro, a club that he left after he was reportedly asked to accept lower wages.

Having won league and cup titles in both Spain and Italy, Robinho is set to be another top addition to Indian football, after greats like Dimitar Berbatov, Wes Brown, and Robbie Keane played in the country last season.