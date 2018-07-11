I-League 2018: East Bengal sign Costa Rican World Cup star Johnny Acosta

Johnny Acosta in action against Brazil's Neymar in the 2018 World Cup.

Boosted by recent investments from Quess Corp, East Bengal have sprung into action in the transfer market, as they completed the signing of Costa Rican defender Johnny Acosta from Colombian club Rionegro Aguila.

The Red and Golds, who have been struggling with finances over the last few seasons, have acquired been able to acquire new investors, last week, something that has put wind in their sails, in their push for a spot in the cash-rich Indian Super League.

With renewed coffers, the Kolkata Giants have now secured the signing of 34-year-old Costa Rican Acosta on a one-year deal, Sportskeeda has learnt.

Having played most of his career in his native land, Acosta went on to make the move to Mexico, where he played for Dorados de Sinaloa. Most recently, he played in the Colombian league at Rionegro Aguila. The 34-year-old is set to get a significant rise in his wages, when compared to what he was earning at Rionegro.

The acquisition of Acosta could go a long way in helping East Bengal tighten-up at the back. Another thing that the Red and Gold fans may look forward to, is a three-man defence, something that is still relatively new to Indian football.

Apart from that Acosta also brings in bags of experience, having 72 international caps to his name. The 34-year-old has also played in two World Cups, including the current one in Russia.

The former Rionegro man has been a regular in the Costa Rica side and played in all f their three group stage matches last month.

The Red and Golds have certainly made a statement of intent with this new signing, and could well be considered as serious title contenders if they do manage to rope in a few more top players.

Do you think the fresh investments will help East Bengal finally win a top division title? Let us know in the comments section.