I-League 2018: East Bengal sign Nigerian forward Mohammed Gambo, in talks with a Spanish manager

Mohammed Gambo played 7 matches for the Nigerian National Football Team

East Bengal roped in Nigerian striker Mohammed Gambo in an attempt to strengthen their frontline ahead of the I-League 2018. The club management is also in advance talks with Spanish coach Alejandro Menendez Garcia.

After the collaboration with QUESS Corp Pvt Ltd, the Kolkata-based club has been busy in the transfer market. They secured the services of 2018 Costa Rican World Cupper,Johnny Acosta, which was one of the biggest signings in Indian football. Acosta has arrived in Kolkata, but he is still awaiting legal formalities to make his debut at the ‘Kolkata Maidan.’

Mohammed Gambo made 7 appearances for the ‘Super Eagles’ and was part of Nigeria’s 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup. Having played 200 matches for Kano Pillars, he scored 70 goals, winning the Nigeria Premier League on three occasions.

Lack of strikers has been the main problem for the red-and-gold brigade in the last season and even during the ongoing Calcutta Premier League. With Bali Gagandeep failing to make a mark, Jobby Justin is the only scorer they can rely on. The inclusion of Mohammed will provide the much-needed support up front.

On the other hand, Alejandro Menendez Garcia, also on East Bengal’s radar, has worked with the Real Madrid youth team. He is currently employed by the Spanish team, Burgos. As per reports, the Spanish manager will be at the helm of affairs of East Bengal with assistants.

After Khalid Jamil’s exclusion at the start of the season, the Kolkata giants appointed Bastab Roy as the coach and Subhash Bhowmick as the technical director. With the probability of major signings ahead, both of them are in danger of losing their jobs.

East Bengal is currently at the top of the standings in the ongoing Calcutta Football League with 10 points from four matches. With major signings and big names, East Bengal’s main target will be claiming its maiden I-League title.

