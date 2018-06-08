I-League 2018: Former East Bengal player Chidi Edeh signs for Aizawl FC

Aizawl have announced a big new signing!

Chidi Edeh

Aizawl FC have unveiled Nigerian striker, Chidi Edeh as their latest recruitment ahead of the upcoming season. The India football fraternity is very well familiar with Edeh from his days from when he played in the Kolkata derbies. Having represented both the Kolkata giants, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, Chidi Edeh will now be seen donning the colours of Aizawl in the 2018-19 I-League season.

Chidi Edeh played for Mohun Bagan from 2009 to 2011 before transferring to local rivals, East Bengal where his stint lasted from 2012 to 2014. The Lagos born goal scorer moved back to his native country Nigeria in 2016 when he signed for the Enugu Rangers. He will now make a return to Indian football after four years. Chidi has played for clubs like Sporting Clube de Goa, Dempo SC, JCT and more, while his time in India over the years.

Chidi Edeh was announced as an Aizawl FC player by the club officials on Thursday via their Twitter page.

The Nigerian goal-getter is one of the five international players to have netted a hundred goals in the I-League history. However, Chidi is still fondly remembered by his fans in the country, for his four-goal show which guided Mohun Bagan in overpowering archenemies East Bengal in a massive goal fest that ended in a 5-3 outcome in an I-League match back in 2009.

After having named their new coach for the season in the form of Gift Raikhan, it will be rather compelling to watch Edeh prosper under the new set up at the Aizawl FC camp. Though, it remains to be seen the Mizoram based club’s latest signing who is now in his 30s, can refashion the magic from his older days in Indian football he makes a return to face a new challenge with Aizawl FC.

