Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

I-League 2018: Former East Bengal player Chidi Edeh signs for Aizawl FC

Aizawl have announced a big new signing!

Vrinda Chopra
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News 08 Jun 2018, 03:53 IST
143

Chi
Chidi Edeh

What’s the story?

Aizawl FC have unveiled Nigerian striker, Chidi Edeh as their latest recruitment ahead of the upcoming season. The India football fraternity is very well familiar with Edeh from his days from when he played in the Kolkata derbies. Having represented both the Kolkata giants, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, Chidi Edeh will now be seen donning the colours of Aizawl in the 2018-19 I-League season.

In case you didn’t know…

Chidi Edeh played for Mohun Bagan from 2009 to 2011 before transferring to local rivals, East Bengal where his stint lasted from 2012 to 2014. The Lagos born goal scorer moved back to his native country Nigeria in 2016 when he signed for the Enugu Rangers. He will now make a return to Indian football after four years. Chidi has played for clubs like Sporting Clube de Goa, Dempo SC, JCT and more, while his time in India over the years.

The heart of the matter

Chidi Edeh was announced as an Aizawl FC player by the club officials on Thursday via their Twitter page.

The Nigerian goal-getter is one of the five international players to have netted a hundred goals in the I-League history. However, Chidi is still fondly remembered by his fans in the country, for his four-goal show which guided Mohun Bagan in overpowering archenemies East Bengal in a massive goal fest that ended in a 5-3 outcome in an I-League match back in 2009.

What’s next?

After having named their new coach for the season in the form of Gift Raikhan, it will be rather compelling to watch Edeh prosper under the new set up at the Aizawl FC camp. Though, it remains to be seen the Mizoram based club’s latest signing who is now in his 30s, can refashion the magic from his older days in Indian football he makes a return to face a new challenge with Aizawl FC.

Do you think Chidi will prove to be a good signing for Aizawl FC? Tell us in the comments below!

I League 2018 East Bengal Aizawl FC Edeh Chidi Indian Football Football Transfer News
Indian Super Cup 2018: Aizawl FC vs Kingfisher East...
RELATED STORY
Indian Super Cup 2018: Aizawl FC vs Kingfisher East...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018: Shylo Malsawmtluanga to run a football...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2017/18: Clubs register 58 percent increase in...
RELATED STORY
AFC Cup 2018: "Still remember Bikash Panji's and...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2017/18: East Bengal vs NEROCA FC, Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018: Aizawl FC ropes in Gift Raikhan as the...
RELATED STORY
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: 5 Kolkata derbies one can't...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2017/18: Khalid Jamil walks out of press...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2017/18, Match 87: Shillong Lajong FC vs...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us