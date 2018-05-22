Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    I-League 2018: Former East Bengal star Mehtab Hossain set to join Mohun Bagan

    Mehtab had previously expressed his desire to play for East Bengal.

    Sagnik Kundu
    FEATURED COLUMNIST
    News 22 May 2018, 19:29 IST
    626

    Image result for mehtab hossain sportskeeda
    Mehtab Hossain

    After weeks of speculation, it looks like Mehtab Hossain is set to join Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan ahead of the upcoming season of the Calcutta Football League (CFL) and I-League from Indian Super League (ISL) club Jamshedpur FC.

    Mohun Bagan's football secretary Swapan Banerjee revealed at a press conference that the club has held talks with the former East Bengal star who has verbally agreed to play for the club in principle.

    "The coach (Sankarlal Chakraborty) gave us a list of three players and we have identified the three players. Among these three players is Mehtab Hossain who has been identified as a potential signing in the midfield department. And the coach is happy that we are going for him. Mehtab is joining us," said Banerjee.

    "We contacted him and turns out, he is willing to join us. We have held talks and he has given a verbal agreement that he will play for us," he added.

    However, since yesterday several reports have been doing the rounds that Mehtab wants to play for East Bengal in the upcoming season. Banerjee, though, was quick to brush aside all rumours when asked about the situation. "I spoke to Mehtab this morning, he will play at Mohun Bagan."

    Mehtab, who spent ten years with the Red and Golds, had previously expressed his desire to play for East Bengal again. The midfielder became a fan favourite when he scored in the 2-0 win against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan in 2009 Federation Cup semis. After that, he had been an integral part of the club, winning all tournaments barring the I-League.

    The 32-year-old central defensive midfielder enjoyed a decent season as his club finished fifth in their debut season in the ISL. If he does turn out for Bagan next season, he could prove to be a smart acquisition. Indeed, his form has been in the downward slope, but Mehtab can be the anchor-man in midfield that Bagan needs.

    I League 2018 East Bengal Mohun Bagan Mehtab Hossain Indian Football
    East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: 5 Kolkata derbies one can't...
    RELATED STORY
    Five glorious moments in the history of Mohun Bagan
    RELATED STORY
    I-League 17/18: Round-up of action-packed January 2018
    RELATED STORY
    I-League 2018: East Bengal coach Khalid Jamil feels...
    RELATED STORY
    I-League 17/18: 5 foreign players with the most number of...
    RELATED STORY
    I-League 2017/18: Season Highlights
    RELATED STORY
    CFL 2018: Mohun Bagan legend Subrata Bhattacharya rejects...
    RELATED STORY
    I-League 2017-18: Season ratings of all I-League clubs
    RELATED STORY
    Top 5 foreigners to play in Indian football
    RELATED STORY
    I-League 2017-18: Minerva Punjab, Neroca FC, Mohun Bagan...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...