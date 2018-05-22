I-League 2018: Former East Bengal star Mehtab Hossain set to join Mohun Bagan

Mehtab had previously expressed his desire to play for East Bengal.

Mehtab Hossain

After weeks of speculation, it looks like Mehtab Hossain is set to join Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan ahead of the upcoming season of the Calcutta Football League (CFL) and I-League from Indian Super League (ISL) club Jamshedpur FC.

Mohun Bagan's football secretary Swapan Banerjee revealed at a press conference that the club has held talks with the former East Bengal star who has verbally agreed to play for the club in principle.

"The coach (Sankarlal Chakraborty) gave us a list of three players and we have identified the three players. Among these three players is Mehtab Hossain who has been identified as a potential signing in the midfield department. And the coach is happy that we are going for him. Mehtab is joining us," said Banerjee.

"We contacted him and turns out, he is willing to join us. We have held talks and he has given a verbal agreement that he will play for us," he added.

However, since yesterday several reports have been doing the rounds that Mehtab wants to play for East Bengal in the upcoming season. Banerjee, though, was quick to brush aside all rumours when asked about the situation. "I spoke to Mehtab this morning, he will play at Mohun Bagan."

Mehtab, who spent ten years with the Red and Golds, had previously expressed his desire to play for East Bengal again. The midfielder became a fan favourite when he scored in the 2-0 win against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan in 2009 Federation Cup semis. After that, he had been an integral part of the club, winning all tournaments barring the I-League.

The 32-year-old central defensive midfielder enjoyed a decent season as his club finished fifth in their debut season in the ISL. If he does turn out for Bagan next season, he could prove to be a smart acquisition. Indeed, his form has been in the downward slope, but Mehtab can be the anchor-man in midfield that Bagan needs.