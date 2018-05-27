I-League 2018: Mehtab Hossain speaks out about his decision to join Mohun Bagan

The star player had also previously hit back at a section of the fans for hurling criticism at him.

Mehtab Hossain

What's the story?

Mehtab Hossain has described his decision to join Mohun Bagan as completely 'professional' after having played for newly-formed ISL outfit Jamshedpur FC last season.

In case you didn't know...

Mehtab Hossain is one of the players who has donned the jerseys of both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. Hossain has had a stint each with the Bengal clubs and last played for Jamshedpur FC in the ISL 2017-18 season. The midfielder has also represented his country, donning the blue shirt on twenty-nine occasions.

The heart of the matter

There were a lot of conflicting reports surrounding Hossain's decision, as he shunned fierce rivals East Bengal to play for Mohun Bagan, once again. Speaking to the media after completing all the formalities, Mehtab labeled his decision to join Mohun Bagan as strictly professional.

"I am a professional player and today you cannot expect (a professional) to play without remuneration," he said, following the completion of his move.

The ex-Indian international had also said that he was not too happy with a certain section of the East Bengal fan-base, who had criticised him for joining the Green and Maroons.

"I was deeply hurt after seeing the East Bengal fans’ reaction on social media. I have done so much for the club. I don’t have any problem with the East Bengal officials. I share a very cordial relation with them. I have a problem with a section of East Bengal fans.”

What's next?

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal finished third and fourth, respectively, in the 2017-18 I-League season. However, both the Bengal outfits will look to do better in the next season and have already started making their moves in the transfer market. The new season of I-League is some months away as teams continue to work in the off-season.

Author's take

Mohun Bagan got one over when they pipped rivals East Bengal to the signing of experienced midfielder Mehtab Hossain. The upcoming I-League season will tell if Mohun Bagan's decision to bring back the midfield maestro was a good one or not.