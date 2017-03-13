I-League 2016/17: 5 issues East Bengal need to address to land the I-League

A shock defeat for East Bengal landed a huge blow to their title chances.

@ChirayatoB18 by Chirayato Top 5 / Top 10 13 Mar 2017, 14:30 IST

The East Bengal fell to a shock defeat to newcomers Chennai City FC

It was a shock defeat for Kingfisher East Bengal against minnows Chennai City FC in the 14th round of the I-League 2016-17. The Red and Golds were poor in their passing and lacked teeth in the attacking third.

This was their 3rd defeat in the season, landing a massive blow to their title prospects. As the tournament reaches its business end, it is critical for the Calcutta giants to sort out their miseries quickly.

We take a look at five things which East Bengal must ensure in order to hope for their maiden I-League trophy.

#5 Robin Singh needs to play a central role more often

When the 26-year old was signed by his former club, expectations were sky high from the Noida boy. But time and again, the brawny striker has found himself out of position with Trevor Morgan deploying him in the channels.

Robin Singh does not have the pace and guile to beat full-backs and lacks the nimble footwork that is required of wingers. Using him upfront in a more central role would yield better dividends as he has the physique to hold the oncoming defenders.