I-League: Aizawl FC could face severe penalty over secretly recording East Bengal practice session

The match is being played at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl and the Kolkata club has cited poor security at the venue.

Aizawl are suprisingly third in the I-league table

Monday’s top of the table clash between third placed Aizawl FC and league leaders East Bengal FC has been hit with a surprising controversy. A senior East Bengal official has lodged an official complaint with the All India Football Federation (AIFF), after a member from Aizawl’s coaching staff was allegedly caught red-handed recording the Bengal outfit’s training session on Sunday. Sources close to Sportskeeda confirmed that the complaint was registered with the Match Commissioner today.

Our source said, “We found a loitering member near the media access area recording our training. A member of the coaching staff informed the administration, and within minutes we requested Aizawl’s security to go check. The official denied any involvement with the Aizawl club and also said he wasn’t recording. However, he spent almost 1 hour with the camera pointed towards our training games. One of the coaching staff members recognised the individual as a member of Khalid Jamil’s (Aizawl FC Head Coach) staff from Mumbai FC. He has been working with him for 3 years, but we weren’t sure whether he was still affiliated with them.”

He added, “However, we have visual proof that the person was recording and that he has worked with Khalid Jamil in the past. We don’t know what the repurcussions are for them, its for the AIFF to decide. All we can say is that, such unprofessional behaviour cannot exist at this level. I’m sure if it would happen in England or Spain, points also could be docked.”

In case you didn’t know

East Bengal have begun the 2017 season in convincing fashion, winning six out of their nine games. However, with three draws, they along with noisy neighbours Mohun Bagan are the only unbeaten teams in the league. Aizawl have had a rejuvenation of sorts under Kuwait born Indian coach Khalid Jamil winning five of their nine games. With 17 points, they sit third with a chance to close the gap to just 1 point at the top of the table.

Currently East Bengal lead the table on goal difference, a victory will give them a three point lead over Mohun Bagan. Aizawl sit ahead of their North East neighbours Shillong Lajong FC by just 1 point, but the Shillong outfit has played one game extra.

Heart of the Matter

Our source said, “We haven’t gotten a response yet, but we are expecting one by tomorrow, this kind of behaviour shouldn’t be tolerated as I’m sure we aren’t the first to experience this. If they have been doing it regularly, than the venue should have tighter security who won’t let these things happen. We are sure the correct decision will be taken.”

He added, “I will not name the individual till the official investigation is over. You will also come to know once its done.” Aizawl FC denied any knowledge of this particular issue.

Sportskeeda’s Take

A complaint is completely justified in this particular situations, clubs at the highest level cannot be indulging in such petty behaviour, which can put the sport into jeopardy. Famously, Serie A is know to dock points for such behaviour. Strict action should be taken against the coaching staff, especially if it was a conscious decision.