I-League: East Bengal coach Alejandro Menendez extends contract by 2 years

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 1.66K // 06 Mar 2019, 17:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Alejandro Menendez

Towards the end of a successful season, Quess East Bengal announced that the head coach Alejandro Menendez Garcia has agreed to extend his contract with the club for further period of two years.

When the former Real Madrid Coach, took responsibility as Head Coach of Quess East Bengal FC this I-League season, he had his work cut out.

With support from new owners Quess Corp to professionalize the team, Alejandro brought in significant improvement which led the team to being a contender for the I-League title this season.

In addition to the success on the pitch, the Coach has also been able to improve the ability of new players and create potential players to represent India at international level.

Commenting on the contract renewal, Alejandro Menendez said “I believe in the new management Quess Corp, for the support and trust they have built in me and I am delighted to continue this relationship for next two years and build Quess East Bengal FC as a world class Club.”

Commenting on the association with the Head Coach, Ajit Isaac, Chairman of Quess East Bengal FC said “The dominating performance by the team this season guided by our Head Coach Alejandro is taking the team in the right direction.

"This investment has worked very well for the brand Equity of Quess, while taking the footballing accolades of East Bengal Club to greater heights. We continue to support him to take the team to the next level.”

Advertisement

About East Bengal Club:

East Bengal Club, formed in 1920, is a premier football club based in Kolkata, the Mecca of India Football. It currently competes in the I League, which is among the top 2 football leagues in India and will soon transition to ISL (Indian Super League).

The team was ranked as #1 in National Club Ranking among clubs of Top Leagues. It comes with a 98 years of legacy as premier Football club in India, with a Global fan base of 40 million.

The club has won three National Football League trophies, eight Federation Cups, and three Indian Super Cups, among others. East Bengal Club won the LG ASEAN Club Cup in 2003 in Jakarta.

Advertisement