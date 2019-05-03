I-League: Former Gokulam Kerala coach Fernando Valera emerges front runner to replace Khalid Jamil as Mohun Bagan coach

Avik Roy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 44 // 03 May 2019, 20:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Valera (left) with Bino George during his Gokulam days

Mohun Bagan are set to appoint a foreign coach for the next 2019-20 season, the club said in a statement in their official website. “The list of probable candidates includes coaches who have previously worked in India and also has fresh profiles of Spanish coaches having vast experiences in Spanish and European Football,” according to the statement.

“The Club management will evaluate the 5 shortlisted profiles (3 previously worked in India & 2 fresh profiles) and finalise the name of the Head Coach by next week,” the statement added.

According to sources, the five candidates are Oscar Cano, Paulo Menezes, Fernando Valera, Karim Bencherifa and Lluis Planaguma. Among them, Valera’s profile has impressed the club management and if the sources are to be believed, he is going to be the next coach for the century-old club.

Mohun Bagan appointed former East Bengal coach Khalid Jamil midway in last season’s I-League after Shankarlal Chakroborty stepped down from his position following the loss against Real Kashmir at home. But even Jamil could not inspire the performance of the club, as the Green and Maroon brigade finished in the fifth position in the I-League.

Also, they lost both the Kolkata Derbies against East Bengal for the first time in the I-League.

Among the shortlisted candidates, former Gokulam Kerala coach Valera emerged as the frontrunner for the coveted job. But the club is also watching Planaguma’s profile closely.

Valera was appointed head coach of Gokulam Kerala last season, replacing Bino George. However, only after a month of taking charge, he quit his position citing personal problems. It was heard that he wanted to bring his family in the country but suddenly decided against it.

Valera started coaching with Fundacion Marcet football academy before moving to Spanish Tercera division club CF Gava. He is also the author of the famous book ‘Futbol Inteligente’.

Planaguma is the youngest coach among those who are in the fray. The 38-year-old has a long coaching experience. The Spaniard started his coaching career with youth team of Espanyol before moving to Tercera division club UDA Gramenet. He has coached the second and third division teams of Villareal, Granada. Currently, he is associated with Spanish second division club Hercules.

Advertisement

Oscar Cano has coached numerous lower division clubs in Spain and was in the charge of Qatar’s U-19 team. He is currently in charge of third-tier club CD Castellon.

Among others, Moroccan coach Bencherifa is a well-known face in the Indian football fraternity. He has coached Mohun Bagan twice (2008-10, 2012-14) in his career. During his stint with Salgaocar, he helped the club winning the ‘Double’, the I-League and the Federation Cup.

Portuguese coach Paulo Menezes also has the experience of working in India as he had coached Aizawl FC.