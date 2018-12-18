I-League 2018-19: Mohun Bagan officials lodge complaint about poor refereeing during Kolkata Derby

sounak mullick FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 34 // 18 Dec 2018, 19:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mohun Bagan players argue after Eze Kingsley (right) is shown a yellow card

Mohun Bagan officials lodged a complaint with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) regarding the decisions taken but the referee during their match shiny arch-rivals East Bengal last Sunday in the I-League.

The green and maroon brigade lost the match by a 3-2 margin. The five-goal thriller was marked by a few controversial decision, with Bagan skipper being shown three marching orders half an hour away from the final whistle.

Swapan Banerjee's letter

Mohun Bagan's team manager Swapan Banerjee sent a formal letter following the match as a part of referees feedback, while official Debashish Dutta sent another letter the following day addressing to I-League CEO Sunando Dhar to take the necessary actions regarding the complaints lodged by the team manager in the match day.

Debashish Dutta's letter

After drawing the first blood in the 13th minute, Shankarlal's team managed to hold onto the lead just for five minutes, following which Laldanmawia equalised with a well-placed shot.

But apparently it seemed that the forward was standing in an offside position, but the flag stayed down. That decision welcomed havoc reaction from the Bagan bench.

Bagan's stopper cum captain Eze Kingsley was shown the first yellow in the 12th minute while the challenge committed in the 60th minute forced the referee to show the red.

Coach Shankarlal expressed his views about the decision in the post-match press club conference and said that it was not a genuine decision.

Advertisement

He also said that East Bengal's new recruit was guilty of play-acting and should have been booked by the referee.

"We never gave up till the last match. Kingsley didn't deserve the red. Colado was play acting should have been cautioned," said the coach after the loss.

Mohun Bagan finds themselves in a very adverse position in the I-League table with nine points from seven matches.

The 'Mariners’ are scheduled to play defending Champions Minerva Punjab FC on Wednesday afternoon in an away fixture.

Advertisement