IFA Sheild 2018: SAIL Academy beat ATK to qualify for semis, East Bengal rout Mohammedan 4-0

sounak mullick FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 390 // 11 Jul 2018, 18:55 IST

East Bengal and SAIL Academy qualified for the semi-finals from Group 'A'

SAIL Academy Burnpur edged past ATK U19 by a solitary goal late in the match to log full points at the East Bengal ground to secure a place in the semi-final of the 122nd IFA Sheild on Wednesday evening. Meanwhile, East Bengal U19 hammered Mohammedan Sporting U19 4-0 at the Barasaat Stadium to maintain their winning streak.

ATK U19 had to win the encounter to progress further, but a superior record maintained by SAIL Academy Burnpur meant that a win would be enough for them to seal a berth in the last four. SAIL started on a positive note and created a chance as early as in the 3rd minute of the game, but couldn’t convert as the opponent’s shot-stopper showcased great skills to deny them a lead.

SAIL Academy was all over the place, penetrating ATK’s defence quite often but somehow failed to score. The consistency gave them a penalty late in the first-half, but that too was saved by ATK’s goalkeeper Koushik Majhi. Pressing hard till the dying minutes of the match, SAIL was finally rewarded when Sarajit Biswas scored the only goal of the game to see his team through to the knockout stage.

East Bengal outplayed Mohammedan Sporting Club, thrashing them 4-0 in the mini-derby to gain momentum ahead of the semi-final in the weekend. Lalcchanhima scored a brace, both from spot kicks while Subhonil Ghosh and Silvana struck each to double Lalcchanhima and East Bengal’s goal count and script an emphatic win.

SAIL Academy will now face Mohun Bagan in the semi-final clash while East Bengal will play the other team from Group ‘B’. The rest two spots will be decided on Thursday evening when Mohun Bagan U19 will play against Tata Football Academy U19. On the other hand, Churchill Brothers FC will face Bengal Football Academy in their Group ‘B’ fixture.