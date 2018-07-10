Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
IFA Sheild 2018: TFA outclass Churchill Brothers 3-0, maintain the winning streak

sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
News
68   //    10 Jul 2018, 22:19 IST

T
The final of the IFA Sheild 2018 will be played on July 19

Tata Football Academy (TFA) U19 secured full points in their IFA Sheild fixture against Goa-based Churchill Brothers U19 on a rainy afternoon at the Barasat Stadium on Tuesday. With the win, TFA confirmed their entry to the semi-finals of the century-old tournament.

The boys from TATA impressed from the beginning piercing through the defence of Churchill Brothers and were awarded for the efforts. They created numerous chances as the rain poured hard on the artificial surface during the first half. The men from Goa looked weak in the midfield and failed to play the offside on several occasions which gave the opponents easy chances but couldn’t convert due to good goalkeeping and weak finishing.

TFA started the second half equally well, exploiting Churchill’s defence throughout and finally got the breakthrough when right winger Harsha Pauri found the back of the net after a laudable run down the sidelines. It got worse for the boys from Goa as Jagoi doubled the lead when he only had a shot at an open net after the poor clearance from the goalkeeper.

Logging full points, TFA U19 played with ease for the rest of the game and even created a few chances. Suresh made it 3-0 when he connected Gaurav’s pass in the dying minutes of the match. Churchill Brothers bow out of the prestigious tournament with a game left against the Bengal Football Academy. Tata Football Academy will face Mohun Bagan U19 in their last group stage match, a team which has already secured a final four berth.

Wednesday promises to very exciting matches as East Bengal U19 face city rivals Mohammedan Sporting U19 at the Barasat Stadium while SAIL Football Academy (Burnpur) will be up against ATK U19 at the East Bengal ground. The semi-finals will be played on Saturday and Sunday while the final match will is scheduled to be played on 19th July. 

IFA Shield Churchill Brothers Sports Club Tata Football Academy Indian Football
