IFA Shield 2018: East Bengal vs S.A.I.L (Burnpur) - Telecast, Date, Start Time and Where to Watch Online

Tanya Kumar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
34   //    05 Jul 2018, 23:32 IST

IFA Shield defending champions Pune City
The IFA Shield, 2018 has commenced and East Bengal U-19 would be competing against S.A.I.L (Burnpur) on Friday, July 6. The event, organized by the Indian Football Association (IFA), has been a reputed domestic tournament for the past 125 years.

Both the clubs would be looking forward to the match as an opportunity to gain an early advantage against all other teams of Group A.

The other two teams in their group, Mohammedan Sporting Club and A.T.K have already locked horns and that match ended on a draw. All eyes would now be on S.A.I.L and East Bengal to view who emerges victorious.

The other group comprises of Mohun Bagan AC, Churchill Brothers, Tata Football Academy and Bengal Football Academy. The first match of Group B is to be played by Mohun Bagan and Churchill Brothers on July 6.

The defending champions, Pune City U-19 withdrew from the tournament before it began, giving S.A.I.L a ticket into the league. With the reigning champions out of the way, the IFA Shield could be clinched by any club which makes it all the more exciting to watch.

East Bengal has won the competition 28 times, becoming the team that seized the trophy the most number of times. However, the cup has also been favoured by Mohun Bagan who have won it 22 times.

The newcomers, SAIL (Burnpur), have an uphill task to take on the most successful clubs in the history of the shield and it would be interesting to see how well they perform under pressure.


When and where to watch the final

Tournament name: IFA Shield

Venue: East Bengal Stadium, West Bengal

Match: East Bengal Club U-19 vs S.A.I.L (Burnpur)

Round: Group Stages

Date: Friday, July 6, 2018

Time: 2:45 PM

Broadcast: No broadcast

Live Stream: No live stream


Who will win the IFA Shield this time around? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!

IFA Shield East Bengal
