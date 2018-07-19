Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

IFA Shield 2018, Final: East Bengal come back from brink of defeat to beat Mohun Bagan on penalties

Sayak Dipta Dey
ANALYST
News
342   //    19 Jul 2018, 18:48 IST

En
East Bengal U19 team after winning the IFA Shield

East Bengal continued their good run in youth football as they went past arch-rivals Mohun Bagan 4-2 in the penalty shootout after a 1-1 deadlock following extra time, to claim the IFA Shield after six years and for the 30th time.

The Western Stands in the Barasat Stadium were filled to the brim with more than 5,000 supporters divided in two factions to avoid potential violence between the East Bengal and Mohun Bagan fans.

The game kicked off on a slow note, with Mohun Bagan having a slight edge on the field with better play and passing among them in the first 15 minutes. Some half-hearted chances emerged for the Mariners, which they could not capitalise on. East Bengal resorted to patient possession play and started dictating terms as the game wore on.

The first real chance of the game for East Bengal came through Suranjit Singh in the 21st minute, as he went past couple of defenders, and pulled the trigger, aiming for the bottom left corner, only to miss the target by a few centimetres.

Lalcchanhima, also known as Tetepuia got important chances to give the Red and Golds the lead later in the half, but failed to execute the perfect first touch letting down the team on numerous occasions. The first half ended goalless with East Bengal looking slightly the better side.

Mohun Bagan drew first blood against all odds early in the second half. A long throw-in from the right was misjudged by the East Bengal defenders, allowing Saurav Das to bang it in the 48th Minute to send half of the stadium into dreamland and doom alike.

East Bengal pressed hard for the rest of the game but were unable to find the net on any occasion. The Red and Golds finally got their reward for pressure play late in the second half. Deep Saha's shot from distance was fumbled by Asanja Daimary and ended up in the back of the net in the 83rd minute.

The teams looked tired and the regulation period of 90 minutes came to a close with level pegging.

Extra-time had a minuscule goal-mouth action on both ends, ultimately leading to the dreaded penalty shootout.

The shootout ended the same way it began. East Bengal earned a 2-0 advantage from as many kicks. Mohun Bagan got back into the tie-breaker with few calm finishes, but the Red and Golds eventually prevailed in the tiebreaker with a 4-2 P.S.O score.

Topics you might be interested in:
IFA Shield East Bengal Mohun Bagan Indian Football
Sayak Dipta Dey
ANALYST
Bengali Football Aficionado who supports East Bengal, Barcelona and the Albiceleste. Thinks left of centre. Hounds no God. Scribbles down thoughts at sayakdd.blogspot.in
IFA Shield 2018, Final: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan -...
RELATED STORY
IFA Shield 2018: Mohun Bagan and East Bengal register...
RELATED STORY
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: 5 Kolkata derbies one can't...
RELATED STORY
Five glorious moments in the history of Mohun Bagan
RELATED STORY
IFA Shield 2018 : Mohun Bagan secure semifinal spot with...
RELATED STORY
IFA Shield 2018, Semifinal: East Bengal vs Tata Football...
RELATED STORY
IFA Shield 2018 : Mohun Bagan finish top of Group B , BFA...
RELATED STORY
IFA Shield 2018: East Bengal run riot against TFA, march...
RELATED STORY
IFA Sheild 2018: Mohun Bagan tops Group 'B', Bengal...
RELATED STORY
IFA Shield 2018: East Bengal vs S.A.I.L (Burnpur) -...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us