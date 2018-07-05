IFA Shield 2018: Mohun Bagan vs Churchill Brothers – Telecast, Date, Start Time and Where to Watch Online

Vrinda Chopra FOLLOW ANALYST News 92 // 05 Jul 2018, 22:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Mohun Bagan vs Churchill Brothers

The IFA Shield is an annual football competition that is curated by the Indian Football Association each summer. The tournament saw its establishment kick off way back in 1893 and is one of the oldest competitions in Indian football. It was in 2015 that the layout of the tournament was changed to an under-19 one, due to the introduction of the Indian Super League along with already running championships, I-League and the Federation Cup.

2011 IFA champions, Churchill Brothers will be taking on Kolkata giants, Mohun Bagan at 2:45 pm on Friday, July the 6th. The fixture is set to kick off in Barasat Stadium, giving the Mariners a home turf advantage against the team from Margao.

This Group B tie is the second game of the IFA Shield and the first for the group. Both teams will be determined to clinch the win and register all three points on the table, to start off the event on a high. The group comprises of Tata Football Academy and Bengal Football Academy apart from the two sides locking horns tomorrow. The finale of this year’s edition of the IFA Shield is set to take place on the 15th of this month.

While the defending champions, FC Pune City have pulled out of the competition, the 2018 IFA Shield will see a new team being crowned as the winner of the prestigious trophy. All eight contenders will certainly be giving it their best shot to take the prize home.

The following is all you need to know about the IFA Shield fixture between Mohun Bagan and the Churchill Brothers, that takes place tomorrow…

Date: July 6, 2018 (Friday)

Match: Mohun Bagan U19 vs Churchill Brothers U19

Kick off time: 2:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Venue: Barasat Stadium, Kolkata, India

Broadcast: Not being televised

Live stream: No live stream