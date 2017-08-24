India keep unbeaten run going and other milestones reached after 1-1 draw vs St. Kitts & Nevis

The Blue Tigers were pegged back by the Sugar Boyz in the second half.

Indian Football Team lifted the trophy

India managed only a draw in the last match of the Hero Tri-Nation Series 2017 against St. Kitts & Nevis but lifted the trophy by virtue of winning the most number of points. The Blue Tigers followed their 2-1 win over Mauritius on Saturday with a 1-1 draw today against their Caribbean opponents.

In the process, India have geared themselves up for next month's AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifier against Macau. The Blue Tigers have won both their group matches and will continue to maintain their perfect run in the qualifiers going, despite today's stumble.

It was India's first game without a win in 10 matches, a record of sorts for the 97th ranked national team. Here are a few milestones the Blue Tigers reached after lifting the Hero Tri-Nation Series 2017 trophy.

#1 Unbeaten run goes on

India are now ten games unbeaten in international matches, both friendly and competitive games included. The Blue Tigers had beaten Laos twice, Bhutan, Puerto Rico, Cambodia, Myanmar, Nepal, Kyrgyz Republic and Mauritius before kick-off but today was not to be their day. After Jackichand Singh's first half goal, the Sugar Boyz equalised through Amory Gvaune in the second half.

#2 Constantine's debut spree continues

Anirudh Thapa became the 517th debutant for India after he was brought on for Rowllin Borges in the 80th minute. The Chennaiyin FC midfielder, in the process, became the 36th player to be handed a debut by India head coach Stephen Constantine, a record of sorts for the Englishman in Indian football. Constantine has already set a record by keeping India inside the FIFA top 100 for the longest duration but is not letting up in other departments.

#3 India's 13th trophy in international football

While this may not count for much since the Hero Tri-Nation Series 2017 was a preparatory tournament organised by the AIFF to ready India for the Macau match but a trophy is still a trophy. The Blue Tigers won their 13th international silverware after 12 previous titles comprised the Nehru Cup, Asian Games, SAFF Championship and AFC Challenge Cup. Their last title win was the 2015 SAFF Championship where they defeated Afghanistan in the final.

