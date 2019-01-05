×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

India's Sunil Chhetri ranked above Andres Iniesta, Paulinho in the Best Footballer in Asia 2018 list

Abhishek Kundu
ANALYST
News
1.40K   //    05 Jan 2019, 14:25 IST

Sunil Chhetri was ranked twelve places ahead of Andres Iniesta
Sunil Chhetri was ranked twelve places ahead of Andres Iniesta

What's the Story?

India's Sunil Chhetri has been ranked above 2014 FIFA World Cup winner Andres Iniesta and former Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur star Paulinho in the 'Best Footballer in Asia 2018' list. Both the prominent players are currently plying their trade in Asia with Japan's Vissel Kobe and China's Guangzhou Evergrande respectively.

Tottenham Hotspur and South Korea's 26-year-old forward Son Heung Min won the accolade for the fourth time.

In case you don't know...

Titan Sports gives out the 'Best Footballer in Asia' award annually wherein Asians plying their trade abroad, and foreigners playing for clubs in Asia are also eligible.

This award should not be confused with the AFC's Asian Footballer of the Year in which only the Asians representing clubs from the continent are eligible.

This is not the first time Sunil Chhetri has been nominated and awarded a position in the list as he finished in the 25th spot in 2017. This year, he has climbed four positions to finish in the 21st spot.

The heart of the matter

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung Min won the prestigious award by a margin of 142 points
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung Min won the prestigious award by a margin of 142 points

Representatives from 35 AFC affiliated nations and Asian football experts from reputed media organizations like "French Football", "Gazzetta dello Sport", AFP, Reuters, and South China Morning Post constituted the 44-member jury. Each juror had to select five best footballers and award them 6, 4, 3, 2, and 1 point respectively in descending order with 6 being given to their first preference and 1 being given to their fifth preference.

Sunil Chhetri bagged the attention of two jurors who awarded him the second and third spot. As a result, the Bengaluru FC captain finished in the 21st spot tied with South Korea's Zhao Xianyou on seven points. Here are the final standings:

Rank / player (nationality / club ) 1st , 2nd , 3rd , 4th , 5th Total score

01 Son Heung Min (South Korea / Tottenham Hotspur ) 30 2 5 1 1 206

Advertisement

02 Makato Hasebe (Japan / Eintracht Frankfurt ) 7 2 2 1 6 64

03 Alireza Beirenvand (Iran /Persepolis FC) 2 4 3 5 3 50

04 Suzuki Yuma (Japan / Kashima Antler) 1 4 6 2 2 46

05 Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria/ Al Sadd SC) 2 3 0 2 3 31

06 Wu Lei (China / Shanghai SIPG) 1 4 0 1 4 28

07 Alireza Jahanbaksh (Iran/AZ Alkmaar-Brighton & Hove Albion) 0 1 5 4 1 28

08 Neil Etheridge (Philippines / Cardiff City) 0 5 0 3 0 26

09 Takashi Inui (Japan / Eibar- Real Betis) 0 3 3 2 1 26

10 Abdelkarim Hassan (Qatar/ Al Sadd FC) 1 2 0 4 2 24

11 Yuya Osako (Japan / FC Koln- Werder Bremen) 0 3 1 2 1 20

12 Aaron Mooy (Australia/ Huddersfield) 0 1 2 2 5 19

13 Matthew Ryan (Australia/Brighton & Hove Albion) 0 2 2 0 2 16

14 Salman Al-Faraj (Saudi Arabia /Al- Hilal) 0 3 1 0 0 15

15 Nguyen Quang Hai (Vietnam/ Ha Noi FC) 0 0 2 2 3 13

16 Akram Afif (Qatar/Al Sadd SC) 0 3 0 0 0 12

17 Kwon Sun-Tae (South Korea / Kashima Antler) 0 0 2 2 1 11

18 Hwang Ui-Jo (South Korea / Gamba Osaka) 0 0 2 1 1 9

19 Marcus Berg (Sweden / Al-Ain FC) 0 0 0 3 3 9

20 Gen Shoji (Japan / Kashima Antler) 0 0 2 1 0 8

21 Sunil Chhetri (India / Bengaluru FC) 0 1 1 0 0 7

21 Zhao Xianyou (Korea / Daegu) 0 1 1 0 0 7

23 Valery Kichin (Kyrgyzstan / Yenisei) 0 0 0 2 0 4

24 Paulinho (Brazil/Barcelona-Guangzhou Evergrande) 0 0 1 0 0 3

24 Caio (Brazil / Al Ain) 0 0 1 0 0 3

24 Omar Al Somah (Syria/ Al-Ahli) 0 0 1 0 0 3

24 Chanathip Songkrasin (Thailand / Consadole Sapporo) 0 0 1 0 0 3

28 Kengo Nakamura (Japan / Kawasaki Frontale) 0 0 0 1 0 2

28 Shinji Kagawa (Japan / Borussia Dortmund) 0 0 0 1 0 2

28 Odil Ahmedov (Uzbekistan / Shanghai SIPG) 0 0 0 1 0 2

28 Sardar Azmoun (Iran/Rubin Kazan) 0 0 0 1 0 2

32 Serginho (Brazil / America Mineiro- Kashima Antlers) 0 0 0 0 2 2

33 Andres Iniesta (Spain/Vissel Kobe ) 0 0 0 0 1 1

33 Daigo Nishi (Japan / Kashima Antler) 0 0 0 0 1 1

33 Altymrat Annadurdyyew (Turkmenistan/ Altyn Asyr) 0 0 0 0 1 1

What's next?

Sunil Chhetri should captain the Indian football team in their encounter against Thailand
Sunil Chhetri should captain the Indian football team in their encounter against Thailand

India will cross swords with Thailand on 6th January to kickstart their 2019 AFC Asian Cup campaign and, Sunil Chhetri is expected to wear the captain's armband. The fact that he is ranked ahead of Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta, Brazilian midfield maestro Paulinho, and former Manchester United star Shinji Kagawa should boost his morale immensely.


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
AFC Asian Cup 2019 Barcelona Football Indian National Football team Andres Iniesta Sunil Chhetri Indian Football
Abhishek Kundu
ANALYST
19 year old. Silent Observer of the beautiful game. Real fan of an unreal sport. Proud Indian
India's Sunil Chhetri nominated for the Best Footballer...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: Each Player is a Star, I'm Not the Only...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: 5 players who could be India's secret weapon
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: 5 footballers who might be playing their...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: Sunil Chhetri an inspiration for others,...
RELATED STORY
Sunil Chhetri vs Stephen Constantine: 3 Managers who...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Ranking 6 players with most...
RELATED STORY
2019 Asian Cup: 10 youngsters to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: We won't make it easy for others, says...
RELATED STORY
Indian Football round-up: 5 farces- the 'historic'...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
AFC Asian Cup 2019
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
Today UAE BAH 09:30 PM UAE vs Bahrain
Tomorrow AUS JOR 04:30 PM Australia vs Jordan
Tomorrow THA IND 07:00 PM Thailand vs India
Tomorrow SYR PAL 09:30 PM Syria vs Palestine
07 Jan CHI KYR 04:30 PM China PR vs Kyrgyzstan
07 Jan KOR PHI 07:00 PM Korea Republic vs Philippines
07 Jan IRA YEM 09:30 PM Iran vs Yemen
08 Jan IRA VIE 07:00 PM Iraq vs Vietnam
08 Jan SAU KOR 09:30 PM Saudi Arabia vs Korea DPR
09 Jan JAP TUR 04:30 PM Japan vs Turkmenistan
09 Jan UZB OMA 07:00 PM Uzbekistan vs Oman
09 Jan QAT LEB 09:30 PM Qatar vs Lebanon
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us