India vs China - Preview, Predicted XI, When and Where to watch, TV timings, Date, and Time

Abhishek Arora
SENIOR ANALYST
Preview
106   //    12 Oct 2018, 00:15 IST

Indian football team in China
Indian football team in China

The wait for the much-awaited International friendly match between India and China is finally about to get over. When the clock strikes 5:00 pm on Saturday, October 13, the players of both the neighboring nations will set foot on the field at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium. 

The match will be historical as it is going to be the first time that the Blue Tigers will be the visitors, having played the host on multiple occasions previously. 

Stephen Constantine's men will be looking to break the jinx as the Indian team is yet to win a match against China. 

ALSO READ: It's a friendly only for the world, says coach Stephen Constantine

The Peoples Republic of China (or China PR) have won 12 out of the 17 matches played between the two teams with 5 of them ending in a draw. The last meeting between the two sides which was 16 years ago -- at the 2002 Asian Games -- also ended in a 2-0 triumph for the Chinese team.


One thing is certain, it will be an uphill task for the Indian team (FIFA Rank - 97) to defeat China (FIFA Rank - 76) as they are the visitors. Besides the thousands of home supporters, The Dragons have also upped their game over time. The presence of football stars in the Chinese Super League has increased its viewership over time and also ensured a streamline of emerging local talents, who pick up the nuances of the game by interacting with the best in the world. To top it all, they are also coached by the Italian Marcello Lippi, who previously Coached Italy to win the 2006 FIFA World Cup. 

ALSO READ: India vs China: Know your opponent - China's FIFA Ranking, manager, formation and players to watch out for

The Indian team, on the other hand, has also become a formidable unit over the past couple of years and seen a meteoric rise in Rankings. They will be high on confidence after winning the Intercontinental Cup. The Blue Tigers have the right mix of youngsters and seniors in the 22-member squad and are sure to give the Asian powerhouses China a run for their money. 

Sportskeeda's Predicted XI for India when they face China:

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Goalkeeper), Pritam Kotal (Right back), Sandesh Jhingan and Anas Edathodika (Centre backs), Subhasish Bose (Left back), Udanta Singh (Right wing), Rowllin Borges and Anirudh Thapa (Centre mid), Halicharan Narzary (Left wing), Sunil Chhetri and Jeje Lalpekhlua (Forwards).


India's Predicted Line up against China
India's Predicted Line up against China

A cracker of a match can be expected between the two nations.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming International friendly:

Date: October 13, 2018

Event: India vs China, International friendly

Time: 5:05 PM, Indian Standard Time

Venue: Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, China

Broadcast: Star Sports Network (1,2, and 3)

Live Stream: Hotstar

You can also Catch ALL the LIVE updates of the match on Sportskeeda!

Do you think the visiting Blue Tigers have it in them to break the deadlock and finally emerge with a win against The Dragons in their own backyard? Do share your opinion in the comments section below.

Topics you might be interested in:
International Friendlies 2018 Indian National Football team China Football Sunil Chhetri Sandesh Jhingan Indian Football
