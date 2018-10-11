×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India vs China: Team performance, not personal goals, important for captain Sunil Chhetri

AIFF Media
OFFICIAL
News
197   //    11 Oct 2018, 19:01 IST

Bengaluru FC's Sunil Chhetri, the Indian national football team captain (Image: AIFF Media)
Bengaluru FC's Sunil Chhetri, the Indian national football team captain (Image: AIFF Media)

National Team Captain Sunil Chhetri has always been a player whom the youngsters look up to and the lynchpin has always delivered to the team’s cause. He will be vital for India when they come up against China in an international friendly scheduled for Saturday, October 13, at 5.05 pm IST in Suzhou. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and Jio TV.

In a freewheeling chat with www.the-aiff.com in Suzhou, the living legend discussed many a thing including his motivation to take on China after missing the last National Team fixture away from home, the importance of this match before the Asian Cup, the quality of China under coach Marcelo Lippi and much more.

ALSO READ: Know your opponent: China

India are going to face China after 21 years. How do you feel?

I’m happy that we are playing a team like China. It’s strange that we are playing them after so long. We should have played them more often. I’m very excited because they are a quality opponent and they have always been a respected side in Asia.

To face them at their home is going to be a tough challenge but this is a challenge that we should face now. Our form away from home hasn’t been particularly very good. This is a great opportunity for us to take a good account of ourselves.

You were not there in India's last away fixture when we played the Kyrgyz Republic. How pumped up are you before this match?

I don’t take too much pressure on myself. I’m happy that I’m back to the team once again, that too for an away fixture. It’s very difficult but it’s something where I want to be.

Thank God, everyone seems to be fit, I’m fit too. I can’t just wait to go out there and give our best on Saturday.

Do you have any personal goals to accomplish?

I have never thought about my personal goals. If you focus on personal goals, then you’ll go in a different direction where you don’t actually want to head. We are a team and that’s the most important thing.

I’m one of the senior players, actually, the senior most player (chuckles) and I have my responsibility towards the team. What we achieve individually is important but it’s never ever more than the team does.

ALSO READ: 5 Chinese Super League players to watch out for

China is being coached by Marcelo Lippi. How much dangerous are they at home?

Forget about China -- any team who’s not as fancy as China are always threatening at their home. China are one of the Asian teams who are doing really great in Football of late. The Chinese Super League has gone from strength to strength and the national team has benefited from that under a respectable coach like Marcelo Lippi.

That’s going to be the perfect challenge that we need to assess ourselves. We have done really well in the last couple of years but now it’ll help us gauge ourselves before the Asian Cup.

Is it going to be a big test for the defenders in particular?

We have to defend really well. By the look and feel, I believe we have to do a lot of defending. We should not afford them much space.
At the same time, whenever we find a little room of opportunity, we have to construct the moves and counter them.

To sum it up, it’s a game where we must be at the top of our game in every single department. If we are not being able to combine well and operate as a team, then they’ll make us struggle a lot.

We haven’t done particularly well away from our home. We need to better our records and it’s the time to do so. I just hope we can utilise this opportunity to go back and give a good account of ourselves.

We have to convince ourselves first that yes, we are improving. Come January, it will be very difficult for us and we have to be ready for that.

Topics you might be interested in:
International Friendlies 2018 Indian National Football team China Football Sunil Chhetri Friendlies Indian Football
AIFF Media
OFFICIAL
Official account of AIFF
India vs China: Know your opponent - China's FIFA...
RELATED STORY
India vs China: Defeating them is tough, but not...
RELATED STORY
India vs China: Defence cannot cave in, says Pritam Kotal...
RELATED STORY
India vs China: Coach Stephen Constantine announces...
RELATED STORY
India vs China: 5 Chinese Super League stars to look out...
RELATED STORY
India vs China: 5 historic matches between the two...
RELATED STORY
India vs China: It's a friendly for the world, not for...
RELATED STORY
India vs China Will Be a Big Test For Us, says Chennaiyin...
RELATED STORY
First in 21 years: India to play China in football friendly
RELATED STORY
India to play 'Historic' International friendly against...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
October - Week 2
FT IND MYA
3 - 0
 Indonesia vs Myanmar
FT ALB JOR
0 - 0
 Albania vs Jordan
FT ITA UKR
1 - 1
 Italy vs Ukraine
Today HON THA 05:30 PM Hong Kong vs Thailand
Today UAE HON 09:30 PM UAE vs Honduras
Today KUW LEB 09:30 PM Kuwait vs Lebanon
Today BAH SYR 09:45 PM Bahrain vs Syria
Today TUR BOS 11:00 PM Turkey vs Bosnia-Herzegovina
Today IRA ARG 11:30 PM Iraq vs Argentina
Tomorrow WAL SPA 12:15 AM Wales vs Spain
Tomorrow FRA ICE 12:30 AM France vs Iceland
Tomorrow UNI COL 05:00 AM United States vs Colombia
Tomorrow MEX COS 07:00 AM Mexico vs Costa Rica
Tomorrow JAP PAN 04:05 PM Japan vs Panama
Tomorrow KOR URU 04:30 PM Korea Republic vs Uruguay
Tomorrow SRI MAL 04:45 PM Sri Lanka vs Malaysia
Tomorrow CAM TIM 05:00 PM Cambodia vs Timor-Leste
Tomorrow SIN MON 05:00 PM Singapore vs Mongolia
Tomorrow QAT ECU 09:00 PM Qatar vs Ecuador
Tomorrow SAU BRA 11:30 PM Saudi Arabia vs Brazil
13 Oct OMA PHI 05:30 AM Oman vs Philippines
13 Oct PER CHI 06:00 AM Peru vs Chile
13 Oct CHI IND 02:35 PM China PR vs India
13 Oct MYA BOL 05:30 PM Myanmar vs Bolivia
13 Oct UZB KOR 07:30 PM Uzbekistan vs Korea DPR
14 Oct TRI THA 04:30 PM Trinidad and Tobago vs Thailand
14 Oct SCO POR 09:30 PM Scotland vs Portugal
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us