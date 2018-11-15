India vs Jordan: Rowllin Borges, Komal Thatal not present in the 22-man squad

A lot is expected from ATK's Balwant Singh as India will be without Bengaluru FC's Sunil Chhetri for the match

Indian national football team head coach Stephen Constantine has dropped high-performing NorthEast United midfielder Rowllin Borges from his 22-man squad for the international friendly against Jordan in Amman, scheduled for Saturday, November 17, at 10.30 pm IST.

Also missing from the travelling contingent is Jamshedpur FC striker Farukh Choudhary, who missed a sitter that could have won India the game in their 0-0 draw with China in the previous international break.

India are already without star striker Sunil Chhetri, who is ruled out of the friendly due to an ankle injury. Eighteen-year-old winger Komal Thatal, the FIFA U-17 World Cupper who was called up as the replacement for Chhetri into the senior camp, has not been retained.

In his absence, it remains to be seen if the misfiring forward line will step up against the 112-ranked Jordan.

Constantine has only picked two goalkeepers with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu expected to start over Amrinder Singh.

There's only one right-back in the 22-man squad (Pritam Kotal) but three left-backs namely Nishu Kumar, Narayan Das and Jerry Lalrinzuala. Subhasish Bose, also a left-back, is expected to operate as a central defender.

India's biggest worry remains the forward line. The four forwards - Jeje Lalpekhlua (Chennaiyin FC), Sumeet Passi (Jamshedpur FC), Balwant Singh (ATK) and Manvir Singh (FC Goa) - have not been amongst the goals. Jeje has not in the ISL so far, while the other have each scored on one occasion.

This means that the wingers Udanta Singh, Jackichand Singh, Halicharan Narzary and Ashique Kuruniyan have to step up to rescue India on Saturday.

22-man Squad for India vs Jordan:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Salam Ranjan Singh, Subhasish Bose, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Pronay Halder, Anirudh Thapa, Jackichand Singh, Vinit Rai, Germanpreet Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Ashique Kuruniyan

Forwards: Jeje Lalpekhlua, Sumeet Passi, Balwant Singh, Manvir Singh.