Indian Football: East Bengal appoint Josep ‘Coco’ Ferre as their assistant coach

Avik Roy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 34 // 14 Jun 2019, 01:12 IST

Josep Maria Ferre Ybarz

East Bengal have appointed Josep Maria Ferre Ybarz, fondly known as Coco, as their assistant coach for the next two years, the club said through a press release. Coco replaces Mario Rivera, who worked as a deputy to East Bengal’s coach Alejandro Menendez last season.

Coco is the UEFA ‘A’ licensed coach, having a degree in Sports Science and is also an expert video analyst, exactly the same qualities that Rivera possessed. Coco has had successful global stints in Spain, Asia, and Latin America as a Head Coach and key assistant to famous coaches.

The Spaniard started his coaching career with the academy of CE Europa and moved to CE Premia before joining FC Barcelona Escola. In 2013, he went to Thailand to take over the role of assistant coach of Buriram United, where Menendez was head coach then.

He has also worked as the deputy of legendary Australian footballer Aurelio Vidam in 2016-17 season in Bangkok Glass Pathum United FC. After Vidmar’s resignation, he was appointed as the head coach. He also has the experience of working as a head coach with Ratchaburi Mitr Phol and Bayamon FC.

In East Bengal, he will reunite with Menendez for the second time in his career. On his relationship with Menendez, Coco said in the press release, `

“Alejandro is a top Coach and I am very proud and pleased to work with him again. His football knowledge, his ability to read games, or his hard work in getting the best out of the team and the club are just some of his strengths. I am really comfortable working with him and I will give it my best to complete a great season.”

Coco expressed his pleasure of joining a club that have millions of fans around the world. “From the moment Alejandro joined Quess East Bengal FC I did my research and I was really surprised with the massive support from the fans. Alejandro has also explained to me how connected and supportive the fans are in this club. I am excited and motivated to work for a club with a ‘heart’ like this and I will try and repay the fans support with our performance on the field,” Coco said.

He also has some good words on the future of Indian football too. Coco said,

“Indian football is taking important steps in terms of development. The arrival of experienced coaches like Alejandro Menendez added quality and new ways in improving Indian football.”

“It is very important to take care of youth football in the country as well. India is a huge country with big potential to develop talent. I will have better perception of this once I start working here, and I expect to do my bit for football development.”