Indian Football: Igor Stimac's Unpicked XI - Bora, Lenny, Seriton big misses in Stimac's balanced squad

These players were unlucky to miss out on Igor Stimac's preliminary squad for the national camp

Newly appointed head coach of the Men's senior national football team, Igor Stimac, announced a 37-member preliminary squad for India's King's Cup campaign in Thailand. The list will be pruned down to 23 later.

Unlike his predecessor, Igor Stimac has made sensible selections. The likes of Jobby Justin, Michael Soosairaj, Rahul Bheke and Adil Khan, who didn't get opportunities under Stephen Constantine earlier, have been included in the Croatian's list. Only time will tell if they will make the final cut.

These players performed wonderfully for their clubs in the I-League and ISL but missed out due to the cut-throat competition in the Indian football.

Here is our Unpicked XI for the King's Cup 2019:

Honourable mentions

Robin Singh (FC Pune City)

Robin Singh was disappointed for losing out

Robin Singh was out of form for the past two years and fans even questioned his inclusion in Constantine's squad. The FC Pune City forward redeemed himself in the second half of the ISL season under Phil Brown, scoring four goals and bagging three assists.

Lalrindika Ralte (East Bengal)

Lalrindika Ralte was the captain of East Bengal this season

Lalrindika Ralte was touted to be the next big thing in Indian football after his heroics helped East Bengal reached the semi-finals of the 2013 AFC Cup. After loan spells with Mumbai City FC and ATK and a dismal 2017-18 season with Northeast United FC, Didika returned as the captain of the Reds and Golds this season.

The 26-year-old's eight assists, mainly through set-pieces, and one goal played a monumental part in East Bengal's runner-up I-League campaign.

Edwin Vanspaul (Chennai City FC)

Edwin Vanspaul led Chennai City FC with aplomb in their I-League title-winning campaign

Edwin Vanspaul has been a revelation this season for Chennai City FC in their title-winning I-League campaign. The right-back, who played as a winger and a midfielder in the previous season, didn't hesitate to surge forward to help the midfielders and his six assists is a testament of it.

Prabhsukhan Gill (Bengaluru FC)

Prabhsukhan Gill has recently signed a contract with Bengaluru FC

Due to Dheeraj Singh's training stint with Motherwell SC in Scotland last year, Prabhsukhan Gill became the first choice goalkeeper for Indian Arrows and made a total of 20 appearances this season.

Having kept a total of six sheets, including one against ISL side Kerala Blasters in the Super Cup Qualifiers, Bengaluru FC has roped in Prabhsukhan Gill for the upcoming season.

