Indian Football: Jamshedpur FC announce signing of centre-back Joyner Lourenco

Joyner Lourenco

Indian Super League (ISL) side Jamshedpur FC today announced that they have signed centre-back Joyner Lourenco for the 2019-20 ISL season.

The defender, whose contract with Mumbai City FC expired at the end of last season, joins Keegan Pereira as new additions to the Jamshedpur squad for next season.

Speaking to Jamshedpur FC's official website, Lourenco said, "I’m very excited, I feel privileged - thanking God for this opportunity at this great club and hope to achieve great things here."

Lourenco made no ISL appearances in the 2017-18 season for Bengaluru FC, where his playing time was limited to the AFC Cup, but he came back strong in the 2018-19 season for Mumbai City FC, where he formed a strong partnership with Lucian Goian at the heart of the defence.

After the ISL resumed post the AFC Asian Cup 2019, Lourenco didn't make too many appearances owing to injury, and on his comeback, Mumbai City were humbled 5-1 by FC Goa in the first leg of the ISL semifinal.

After they were smashed 5-0 in Goa in October, head coach Jorge Costa made the change to put Lourenco at the heart of the Mumbai City defence, and he repaid the faith as he quickly became an integral part of a side that went on a nine-game unbeaten run, winning seven of those games.

Mumbai City only conceded four goals in that period, which was testament to how seamlessly Lourenco fit into the team alongside Goian, Souvik Chakrabarti and Subhasish Bose.

Further speaking to Jamshedpur FC's official website, Lourenco said, "I look forward to the season, Every time I’ve stepped on the pitch be it orange or blue I have always pushed myself again and again not giving a single inch until I’ve heard the final buzz. My aim is to play my heart out and give my best for that batch!

"I will give everything for this club, for this shirt and hopefully help the club to win. That’s the most important thing." I‘ve always had the pleasure of playing in front of amazing fans be it West Block Blues or West coast Brigade and I feel honoured to now be a part of Red Miners Family - I look forward to seeing them all at the Furnace very soon,"he continued.

Lourenco now joins a Jamshedpur FC defence that also saw its lynchpin and club captain Tiri recently rubbish rumours of his departure, and pledge his allegiance to the club for the remainder of his contract. .