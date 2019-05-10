×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Indian Football: Mohun Bagan unveil Kibu Vicuna as their new head coach

Avik Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
150   //    10 May 2019, 17:38 IST

Vicuna started training children when he was just 16
Vicuna started training children when he was just 16

I-League club Mohun Bagan have appointed Jose Antonio Vicuna Ochandorena – popularly known as Kibu Vicuna – as their coach for the next season. He is joining from Polish first division club Wisla Plock, who are currently in the 14th position of the table and are facing a relegation battle.

The announcement came on Friday in a unique way. The Green and Maroon posted a video on their official YouTube channel, where the name of the coach was announced by Alexa (virtual assistant developed by Amazon). The Spaniard replaces Khalid Jamil as the coach.

Surprisingly, Vicuna was not in the shortlist of five coaches that was released last week. Former Gokulam Kerala coach Fernando Valera emerged as the front-runner to take the position of Head Coach, while former Bengaluru FC and ATK coach Ashley Westwood was also in the fray. Some club officials wanted to give the job to Westwood, who has enough experience of coaching in India.

But it is seems the team management changed their mind in the last moment and zeroed in on Vicuna, who has never set his foot in the country.

Vicuna spent most of his career as an assistant coach to different Polish teams. But he has worked with some of the great names like former Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui, Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone and Leeds United coach Marcelo Bielsa.

The 47-year-old Spaniard was never a good football player. He hasn’t played beyond the university level. But coaching was in his blood. At the age of 16, he started training children of his locality, along with his studies.

He played for Navarra University team and after completing his graduation, he took up coaching, only 25 then. He completed the UEFA Pro licence in 2002 and took the opportunity to work with the junior team of Osasuna.

Advertisement

Working with Osasuna’s junior team, he had identified some young talents, who have gone on to make a name for themselves in future. Chelsea player Cesar Azpilicueta, Bayern Munich midfielder Javi Martinez, Athletic Bilbao player Raul Garcia and Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal are some of the wards of Vicuna, who is still in touch with his players.

Vicuna went on to became the assistant coach of Legia Warsaw, Lubin Basin, Osasuna, Lech Poznan and Slask Wroclaw before taking the charge of Lithuanian club FK Riteriai. He was roped in as the head coach of Wisla Plock last year.

Having closely watched some of the best coaches of the world, Vicuna training sessions are often very intense. He likes to dynamic and attacking football, where every player should play with commitment and give their best. He likes to explain what he does and why. Vicuna is a coach who doesn’t like to talk nonsense and always speaks his mind.

East Bengal have already earned success last season after appointing former Real Madrid Castilla coach Alejandro Menendez. The Spaniard has extended his contract for two more years. After one year, Mohun Bagan followed the path of their arch-rivals.

So, when the two teams meet next season in the Kolkata Derby, the battle between two Spanish heads in the dugout will be keenly watched.

Tags:
I-League 2018-19 Mohun Bagan Indian Football
Advertisement
I-League: Former Gokulam Kerala coach Fernando Valera emerges front runner to replace Khalid Jamil as Mohun Bagan coach
RELATED STORY
Mohun Bagan launches its official Youtube channel and website on Bengali New Year
RELATED STORY
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: 5 Kolkata derbies one can't forget
RELATED STORY
Five glorious moments in the history of Mohun Bagan
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Mohun Bagan release Omar El Hussieny and Henry Kisekka
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohun Bagan AC | Match Preview, Venue, Date, Start Time & Where To Watch Details
RELATED STORY
Indian Football Transfers: Chennai City FC sign Japanese midfielder Katsumi Yusa
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Chennai City FC vs Mohun Bagan AC - Chennai almost sealed the deal as the Spanish trio continued their impressive show
RELATED STORY
Top 5 foreigners to play in Indian football
RELATED STORY
I-League Transfers: Mohun Bagan signs NEROCA midfielder Katsumi Yusa for the 2019-20 season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us