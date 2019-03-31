×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Indian Football News: Shylo Malsawmtluanga appointed Chanmari FC head coach

C Tlanthianghlima
CONTRIBUTOR
News
69   //    31 Mar 2019, 00:19 IST

Mama graduated from Tata Football Academy in 2002
Mama graduated from Tata Football Academy in 2002

What's the story?

Mizoram Premier League club Chanmari FC announced today that Shylo Malsawmtluanga has been appointed as the head coach for the upcoming season.

In case you didn't know

A product of the famed Tata Football Academy, Shylo Malsawmtluanga, fondly known as Mama is one of the most celebrated sporting heroes in Mizoram. He is the first professional footballer from Mizoram to sign for top-flight clubs in the country when he joined East Bengal in the year 2002.

Known for his hard work and dedication, the iconic footballer finally hung his boots in 2018 after playing professional football for more than 16 years. From the famous 'Red & gold' jerseys to donning the 'Green and maroon', he has seen and done it all.

Mama is considered as Mizoram football's numero uno and is credited for inspiring generations of Mizo footballers. His former clubs include Salgaocar, United SC, Delhi Dynamos, Southern Samity and Aizawl FC.

He currently runs the 'M28 Football Academy' and owns 'M28 Sports Goods' shop in Aizawl.

The heart of the matter

Two - time Mizoram Premier League champion Chanmari FC will look for a retreat in the upcoming season after disappointing in the last two seasons.

" We are delighted to have the Mizo footballing hero as our head coach for the 2019 - 2020 season. This will be another page in our club's history and we hope to add to our trophy cabinet under his guidance," says the club Chairman, Mr. Zothantluanga.
" I am indeed grateful to work with Chanmari FC in my first assignment as a football coach which will be a huge challenge for me. I request the full cooperation of the fans and i hope to succeed with their prayers," said Shylo Malsawmtluanga.

What's next?

With ample time left for the new season, Chanmari FC will have all their heads held high after appointing Shylo Mama as their head coach.



Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
East Bengal Chanmari FC Football Shylo Malswamtluanga Indian Football
C Tlanthianghlima
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 most liked Indian football clubs on social media 
RELATED STORY
Super Cup 2019: Indian Arrows v FC Goa; Delhi Dynamos v East Bengal - Match Preview, Predicted Line-ups, Live Streaming Details
RELATED STORY
Sunil Chhetri vs Baichung Bhutia: Comparing the Torchbearers of Indian Football
RELATED STORY
10 Partnerships between Indian and European football clubs which broke down
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: The last time East Bengal managed to win Kolkata Derby over Mohun Bagan twice in a season
RELATED STORY
ISL: Now, I-League clubs come up with a way forward for Indian football
RELATED STORY
I-League: East Bengal coach Alejandro Menendez extends contract by 2 years
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: 7 Indian players who are sure to attract big club offers next season
RELATED STORY
Chennai City FC: Fairytale of the champions of India
RELATED STORY
Does East Bengal's 'Biggest' Tifo during Kolkata Derby Make Top 5 Tifos in Indian football?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us