×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Indian Football: There's no off-season in football, says Bengaluru FC's Udanta Singh

AIFF Media
OFFICIAL
News
134   //    14 May 2019, 14:22 IST

Udanta Singh (right), India winger
Udanta Singh (right), India winger

NEW DELHI: After dishing out a decent performance in the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 for India, and then winning the Hero Indian Super League with Bengaluru FC, one might expect Udanta Singh to take time off his ‘flashiness,’ and recuperate in the off-season.

But the fleet-footed winger, who has a goal conversion rate of 21 per cent, hints that “off-season might not exist in football.”

“I took a couple of days off, and I got right back into the grind,” informs Udanta. “When you’re not playing competitive football, it is always fun to have a game with your friends and family. It gives you an aspect of the game wherein you can enjoy with your loved ones,” he adds.

But that is not it. He believes that work is also to be done. “It really depends what you want to do in the off-season. You can relax, or you can put the work in and get ready for the next season. I prefer the latter.”

“I try to train daily, and do some sort of strength and conditioning or stretching daily. So as to not only exceed my athletic capabilities, but be in better physical form once the seasons starts.”
“Strength and conditioning plays a major role in the off-season and you can exceed your athletic capabilities with a proper programme when you are not engaged with football,” he quips.

Probably the secret to Udanta’s lightning pace down the flanks could be the work he puts in the off-season. But with the Indian National Team’s next assignment coming up in the King’s Cup in Thailand, Udanta believes that the team would benefit from the AFC Asian Cup campaign and keep the momentum going.

“In the AFC Asian Cup, we showed what we are capable of. We were unlucky not to progress through to the next round. But our win over Thailand was a statement of our abilities as a young team.”

“We can only go upwards from here and the King's Cup will be another good platform to grow.”

India play Curacao in their opening match of the Kings’ Cup on June 5, 2019, in Buriram, Thailand.

Tags:
International Friendlies 2019 Indian National Football team Udanta Singh Indian Football All India Football Federation (AIFF)
Advertisement
Hero Gold Cup: Dangmei Grace, Daughter of Pastor, wants to lead Indian Women's Football Team into Olympics
RELATED STORY
Indian Football News: Blue Tigers to play Curacao at King's Cup 2019 in Thailand
RELATED STORY
ISL Final: 5 things new Indian Football team coach can learn from BFC's title triumph
RELATED STORY
King's Cup: Curacao name preliminary squad while India are yet to finalise head coach
RELATED STORY
5 Indian Footballers who had training stints abroad
RELATED STORY
India v Jordan: Komal Thatal latest to strike gold in the Constantine lottery
RELATED STORY
Indian Football Head Coach: 3 Reasons why Albert Roca was better suited for the job than Igor Stimac
RELATED STORY
India vs Jordan: 5 Jordan stars to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Indian Football Head Coach: Know your 4 shortlisted candidates ahead of AIFF's coach announcement
RELATED STORY
Top 7 contenders who have applied to be new Indian Football Team head coach profiled
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us