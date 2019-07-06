Indian Football Transfers: Bengaluru FC announce departure of Miku

Miku

Bengaluru FC confirmed the departure of their star striker Miku. The Venezuelan's two-year stint with the club has drawn to a close after enjoying success with the Indian Super League side. He scored 24 goals in 35 appearances for the club.

For all the times you swiveled on the spot and sent the ball swerving into the net, the times you tied your hair in a tail and turned games on its head and for every time you left defenders behind and went on to score goals that ALWAYS had us smiling. Thank you, Miku! #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/rO0WstKD1x — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) July 6, 2019

The 33-year-old played an integral role in Bengaluru's success under two different managers - Albert Roca and Carles Cuadrat. In his first season with the club, the former Getafe striker was the second highest scorer in the league, behind only Ferran Corominas. He was able to steer the Blues to a top-placed finish in the league stages, but his goal against arch-rivals Chennaiyin FC in the final did not have too much impact as they ended as runners-up in the tournament.

Putting these disappointments away, Bengaluru chased glory in the Super Cup and succeeded in spectacular fashion. Miku scored a hat-trick in the semifinals of the Cup competition and bagged one in the final against I-League clubs Mohun Bagan and East Bengal respectively.

The 33-year-old spent most of his time on the sidelines during the second season at the club due to injury. Despite the unfortunate injury, he bagged five goals and four assists in twelve appearances throughout the tournament.

Over the stretch of a month, Bengaluru struggled for results. Miku's return was coupled with Bengaluru's Indian Super League success - as the striker scored important goals against FC Goa in the league stage and in the semifinals as well.

Previously, Miku spent the majority of his career in Spain - featuring for Valencia, Getafe, and Rayo Vallecano. Before moving to the third major Spanish club, he was also spending his time with the Qatari side Al-Gharafa SC.

Bengaluru FC would have already started the process of searching for a proper replacement for the outgoing striker. The club already confirmed the departure of attacking midfielder Xisco Hernandez and Boithang Haokip, while Eugeneson Lyngdoh, who had a miserable injury-plagued season with ATK, has confirmed his return to the Blues. Additionally, the club have welcomed young Suresh Singh and Prabhsukhan Singh Gill on a free transfer from the I-league outfit Indian Arrows.