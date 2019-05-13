Indian Football Transfers: Bengaluru FC confirm signings of Suresh Singh Wangjam and Prabhsukhan Singh Gill from Indian Arrows

Suresh Singh Wangjam (left) and Prabhsukhan Singh Gill

Indian Super League (ISL) champions Bengaluru FC today confirmed the signings of midfielder Suresh Singh Wangjam and goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill from the Indian Arrows, ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Both players, who turned out for India at the 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup, were regulars for Floyd Pinto's young Arrows side in 2018-19 I-League season, and are the latest to have had moves away from the AIFF's developmental side confirmed.

The likes of Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem and Komal Thatal had already made their ISL moves, playing for Kerala Blasters and ATK respectively, while a whole host of players spent last season on loan at the Arrows after having signed contracts with ISL clubs.

Rahim Ali, Deepak Tangri and Abhijit Sarkar will join Chennaiyin FC, while captain Amarjit Singh Kiyam and Aniket Jadhav will move to Jamshedpur FC.

Speaking to Bengaluru FC's official website after signing a one-year contract, Prabhsukhan said, "I’ve only heard good things about Bengaluru FC and I can’t wait to begin pre-season with this team.

"To be in the company and share the pitch with players like Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is something I am looking forward to because I stand to learn a lot and improve myself."

The 18-year-old goalkeeper's elder brother Gursimrat Singh Gill played a bit-part role in the Blues' triumphant ISL campaign, too.

Suresh, on the other hand, has signed a two-year contract with Bengaluru, and joins Harmanjot Singh Khabra as Indian midfielders in Carles Cuadrat's squad.

“Everyone knows that Bengaluru FC has been a successful team for a number of years and for me to have the opportunity to be a part of that journey makes me very happy.

"Almost every player I have come across has expressed their desire to join this club and I am really excited to get this chance, and I look forward to making the most of it,” Suresh said after putting pen to paper on a two-year deal.

Cuadrat, who himself recently signed a two-year extension to his deal as head coach of Bengaluru, was delighted to have these two additions to his squad.

"We are happy to add two young talented players to the squad. Last season we showed that at Bengaluru FC, we have room for youngsters and we are willing to give them the experience of playing with the first team.

"I am sure that these two boys stand to improve a lot and will become an important part of our club as we look to defend the title," the Bengaluru head coach said.