Indian Football Transfers: Bengaluru FC secure the services of Spanish forward Manuel Onwu

Manuel Onwu is a former La Liga star

Bengaluru FC roped in Spanish forward Manuel Onwu Villafranca for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League. The foreigner is a former Osasuna forward and has even played in the La Liga back in 2012. He became the 13th Spanish recruit for the current ISL title holders after he signed the one-year deal which also has a provision to extend for another season.

Manuel started his club career back in 2006 for Tudelano, since then he has played for various Spanish clubs. The footballer feels that it is high time he explored avenues outside his homeland.

“Having spent a fair bit of time playing in Spain, I was looking for a different experience. However, I wanted to join a strong project where we fight for ambitious goals. That’s the reason I’m very excited to join Bengaluru FC,” said Manuel after the transfer was confirmed.

He added,

"I’ve heard a lot of good things about the club from many Spanish players in the league, and that helped me make a decision about coming here. I look forward to meeting my new teammates and hope to help the club build on their success from last season,” said Manuel after putting to paper.”

Adapting to alien conditions is not a piece of cake for any footballer, but many have done it with ease in the past. Only time will tell whether Manuel lives up to the hype. More importantly, he will have added pressure of filling in the boots of Bengaluru FC’s outgoing Venezuelan striker Miku, who has been exceptional for ‘The Blues’ in the past few years.

On the other hand, Bengaluru FC has a busy schedule ahead. Apart from the ISL, they will feature in the AFC Cup. Spanish gaffer Carles Cuadrat will have his work cut out with two major assignments in the upcoming 2019-20 season.