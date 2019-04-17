Indian football transfers: East Bengal keep Lalrindika Ralte for two more seasons

Lalrindika Ralte signed a new contract with East Bengal (Image: QEB FB Page)

I-League runners-up East Bengal announced the contract extension of their captain and star midfielder Lalrindika Ralte. The renewed contract will keep the Mizoram midfielder for two more seasons at the Red and Golds.

Despite so many big names in their ranks, East Bengal management decided to handover the captain’s armband to Lalrindika, who is better known as ‘Didika’ among the fans. The midfielder played a pivotal for his club last season, where they missed by a whisker, finishing one point behind eventual champions Chennai City.

Lalrindika has earned praise from coach Alejandro Menendez. The Spaniard featured him in every match of the league. Didika played brilliantly throughout the campaign and formed a solid partnership with fellow teammates Jaime Santos Colado and Kassim Aidara. The Mizo scored two goals in the I-League, including one from a direct free-kick against Churchill Brothers at home, that earned the team a vital point.

The news comes as a breather for East Bengal fans, who saw their star striker Jobby Justin signing for Indian Super League side ATK a fortnight ago. Few days ago, the club has renewed contract with defender Borja Gomez Perez and midfielder Brandon Vanlalremdika.

There is still confusion over some players, it has been learnt that defender Lalram Chullova and rising midfielder Laldanmawia Ralte have got lucrative offers from ISL sides and may end up signing for them. But the coach has expressed his desire to keep the duo for next season.

East Bengal wrapped up their final practice session for the season on Wednesday. Costa Rican world cupper Johnny Acosta bid adieu to his teammates. The fans clicked selfies for one last time with the player as he is all set to fly back to his country. Despite having a decent campaign, Acosta hasn’t found the confidence of the coach.

Midfielder Santos was also seen leaving the practice session with tears rolling down from his eyes but the club may keep him for one more season. East Bengal will release Toni Dovale, Kassim Aidara within next few days, confirmed sources close to the club.