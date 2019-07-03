×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Indian Football Transfers: East Bengal sign Marti Crespi from Delhi Dynamos

Abhishek Kundu
ANALYST
News
72   //    03 Jul 2019, 20:18 IST

Marti Crespi (left) tussles for the ball with Juan Mascia (right) in the ISL
Marti Crespi (left) tussles for the ball with Juan Mascia (right) in the ISL

I-League club East Bengal have bolstered their defense by securing the signing of Spanish defender Marti Crespi for the 2019-20 season. The 32-year-old played for Delhi Dynamos in the ISL last season and made 15 appearances for them.

Crespi will be East Bengal's fourth signing after the Red and Golds gave contract extensions to Jaime Santos Colado, Kassim Aidara, and Borja Gomez Perez. His signing further strengthens the head coach Alejandro Menendez's Spanish core, who has pledged his loyalty to the club until 2021.

Crespi started his career with Mallorca in La Liga and made 13 appearances for them in three seasons. Thereafter, he played for various Segunda Division clubs in Spain, amassing over 150 caps in seven years.

Crespi stepped his first foot in Asia by signing with China League One club Qingdao Hunghai and played around 60 matches for them in two seasons. After a brief stint with another club in China- Nei Mongoi Zhongyou, Crespi came to India and signed for ISL club Delhi Dynamos.

In the 15 appearances, the Spaniard had a staggering passing accuracy of 85.29% and made over 100 clearances. A centre-back passing the ball from behind is very typical in Spanish football and East Bengal signing Marti Crespi might be a hint to it. 

He is also adept in scoring goals as he found the back of the net 10 times in 29 appearances in 2016 for Qingdao Huanghai, although he couldn't showcase this ability in last season's ISL.

The AIFF had allowed the I-League clubs to register six foreigners the previous season and the rules of the new season haven't come out yet. If the trend is to be continued, East Bengal have only two spots remaining, and one of them should ideally go to the striker.

East Bengal's social media handles had teased Crespi's signing for a long time and the fans felt extremely happy when the secret was revealed.

Tags:
I-League 2018-19 East Bengal Delhi Dynamos FC Indian Football
Advertisement
Indian Football Transfers: Boithang Haokip joins East Bengal from ISL Champions Bengaluru FC
RELATED STORY
Indian Football Transfers: Jaime Santos Colado extends contract with East Bengal
RELATED STORY
Indian Football Transfers: Delhi Dynamos sign Argentine winger Martin Perez Guedes
RELATED STORY
Indian football transfers: East Bengal keep Lalrindika Ralte for two more seasons
RELATED STORY
Indian Football Transfers: East Bengal's Johnny Acosta signs for Costa Rican club UCR
RELATED STORY
Indian Football Transfers: East Bengal rope in Abhishek Ambekar and Pintu Mahata on long-term deals
RELATED STORY
Indian Football: East Bengal appoint Josep ‘Coco’ Ferre as their assistant coach
RELATED STORY
I-League 2019: Quess East Bengal in talks to join hands with European giants FC Barcelona
RELATED STORY
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: 5 Kolkata derbies one can't forget
RELATED STORY
Indian Football Transfers: Delhi Dynamos confirm signing of centre-back Gaurav Bora
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us