Indian Football Transfers: Edwin Vanspaul on the move to Jamshedpur FC from Chennai City FC

Aravind Suchindran FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST Rumors 88 // 20 Apr 2019, 14:08 IST

Edwin Sydney Vanspaul

The versatile Edwin Sydney Vanspaul could be on his way to Jamshedpur FC after a successful season with Chennai City FC, Sportskeeda has learnt.

Edwin, who lifted the I-League trophy this season with Chennai City, has been attracting offers from a lot of Indian Super League (ISL) clubs. However, it is Jamshedpur who could wrap up the signature of the 26-year-old given their history of doing business with Chennai City.

Chennai City have turned feeder to a couple of ISL clubs in the last 2 seasons. Apart from sending Nandhakumar Sekar to Delhi Dynamos, Chennai City also let Michael Soosairaj move to Jamshedpur FC before the start of the 2018-19 season.

Soosairaj became a hot property after his display for Jamshedpur, scoring 4 impressive goals in his 14 appearances as a left winger for the Steelers. Nandha, however, had a disappointing season with Delhi Dynamos, who finished eighth on the ISL table with just 4 wins.

A move to Jamshedpur will see Edwin reunite with his long-time friend Soosairaj and this is one of the primary reasons the player is considering the move to the Jharkhand-based ISL club.

Jamshedpur have retreated to the drawing room after failing to make the ISL playoffs in their two years of existence. Managed by Steve Coppell in the 2017-18 season, Jamshedpur finished fifth, missing the playoffs by a whisker. Under Cesar Ferrando, Jamshedpur's fortunes did not change and their spot on the final standings did not improve. Even in the Super Cup, Jamshedpur's run ended in the Round of 16 itself, losing to eventual champions FC Goa 4-3.

The club is now seriously reconsidering its transfer market movement, looking to sign players who can add value to the side. Edwin, who has come up the ranks playing local football in Chennai, is one of them.

Edwin's preferred position is in the central midfield but under Akbar Nawas in Chennai City, the 26-year-old has excelled playing as a wing-back and even a winger. And this flexibility could come in handy for Jamshedpur.

This season, Edwin made 20 appearances for Chennai City in the I-League and provided 6 assists. He has been part of the Chennai City setup since 2016, signing for the club after stints in local clubs Chennai FC and Indian Bank.