Indian football transfers: I-League debutants TRAU FC sign eight footballers including four foreigners

Abednego Tetteh played for Real Kashmir FC last season

I-League debutants TRAU FC have roped in Ghanaian striker Abednego Kofi Tetteh for the 2019-20 I-League campaign. The forward played for Real Kashmir FC in the previous season. Apart from that, the Manipuri side have also confirmed the signings of Ugandan centre-back Isaac Isinde and Nigerian Uche Oguchi.

Tetteh played 11 matches for Real Kashmir in the 2018-19 I-League season, scoring four goals and providing three assists. The striker will be up for a new challenge with his new employers. On the other hand, Isaac will be making his debut in the Indian football circuit. The African has played his club football in Uganda, Ethiopia and Zambia, and has also featured 66 times for the Ugandan national team. Isaac has won 4 Ethiopian Premier League titles with Saint George.

UPDATE: Uche Oguchi is now a #RedPython



The 31 year old Nigerian plays as right-back and has previously played for Al-Ahli (Bahrain), FC Heartland and Enugu Rangers (Nigeria).



We wish him all the best for the season.#TransferUpdate #TRAU pic.twitter.com/3soLGUhr5v — Aciesta TRAU Football Club (@officialtraufc) September 4, 2019

Nigerian stopper Uche has also played most of his club football in Africa. After a three-year stint with Abia Warriors FC, he penned a contract with the I-League debutants. A couple of days ago, TRAU FC announced the arrival of Caribbean midfielder Gerard Williams. The playmaker has made 56 appearances for St. Kitts and Nevis.

Among the Indian contingent, the I-League club have secured the services of full-back Abhishek Das. The Tata Football Academy graduate has formerly played for clubs like Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. Indian defender Deepak Devrani, who was a part of Minerva Punjab’s I-League winning squad in 2017-18, will also represent TRAU FC in the I-League this term.

27-year old Tanmoy Ghosh and custodian Shayan Roy have also been added to TRAU FC’s roster. Right-back Tanmoy has played for clubs like Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting Club. Meanwhile, Shayan was a part of the now-defunct Indian Super League outfit Delhi Dynamos FC.

The thirteenth edition of the I-League is all set to kick-off on November 2nd, with 11 teams chasing the coveted title. TRAU FC will make their debut in the league, while Shillong Lajong FC have been relegated to the second division.