Indian Football Transfers: ISL side Kerala Blasters hold talks with Dutch defender Kai Heerings

Kai Heerings tries to tackle Robin van Persie in an Eredivisie game

Dutch defender Kai Heerings might be on his way to Kerala Blasters for the 2019-20 season of ISL, according to local media outlet De Limburger. The report further added that A-League side Melbourne City is also holding talks with the Ajax and Utrecht youth product.

"We are currently negotiating with these two clubs. By the way, several clubs are interested, but Kerala and Melbourne are concrete," said his agent who has already rejected an offer from premier division Romanian club FC Botosani.

In his academy days, Heerings played for both Ajax and Utrecht before signing for the senior team of the latter in 2011. He made 63 appearances in all competitions for the Eredivisie club in the coming four years, which includes appearances in UEFA Europa League Qualifiers and playoffs.

Then, he signed for SC Cambuur on a one-year deal that saw him make only five appearances before being loaned to another Dutch club Helmond Sport. Heerings then had a brief stint with Austrian club SKN St. Polten and German club FC Homburg but didn't get much playing time as he was sidelined with a calf injury.

The 29-year-old signed a two-year deal with Dutch second division side Fortuna Sittard, wherein he helped them gain promotion to Eredivisie. Last season, Heerings made 25 appearances for the club entirely as a center-back.

If the deal breaks through, Kerala Blasters will see an increase of Dutch influence in the club. They have already roped in NorthEast United manager Eelco Schattorie and also rumored to sign Gianni Zuiverloon.

Kerala Blasters has already confirmed the signings of Mario Arques and Sergio Cidoncha from Jamshedpur FC and Bartholomew Ogbeche from Schattorie's former club. Speaking of Indian players, they have already bought Rahul KP, Lovepreet Singh, and Zayed bin Waleed alongside giving an extension to their captain Sandesh Jhingan.