Indian Football Transfers: Jamshedpur FC announce Keegan Pereira signing

Keegan Pereira

Indian Super League club Jamshedpur FC on Wednesday announced the signing of defender Keegan Pereira from NorthEast United FC on a one-year deal.

Pereira was mainly used as a back-up defender by NEUFC coach Eelco Schattorie in the 2018-19 ISL season. He made 15 appearances overall in the ISL but only clocked 832 minutes of playing time, providing 2 assists in the process. It appears that the 31-year-old changed loyalties hoping for more game time.

Sportskeeda reported earlier that Pereira was in advance talks with Jamshedpur FC over a possible move.

Pereira is a left-footed central defender who can also double up as a fullback. He started his professional career with former I-League club Mumbai FC and enjoyed stints in Salgaocar and DSK Shivajians.

The big moment in his career came when he signed with Bengaluru FC when it was formed in 2013. In his four seasons there, he won the I-League twice (2013-14 and 2015-16) and the Federation Cup twice (2014-15 and 2016-17). He is also an ISL winner with ATK in 2016. Pereira also played for Mumbai City FC in 2015.

The announcement comes a day after JFC let 22-year-old winger Jerry Mawihmingthanga sign for Delhi Dynamos. The Steelers are also set to lose Michael Soosairaj to ATK.

In a statement to the club, Pereira said,

“I am looking forward to my new home Jamshedpur FC. I enjoyed playing in front of such a massive crowd at JRD Stadium last season and I hope this upcoming season they will continue to support the team and me so that together we can win silverware for the club.

"The facilities in Jamshedpur are excellent and I am really looking forward to visiting the city soon. Personally, have been following Jamshedpur FC since their inception and their progress over the last two seasons have been heartening.”

Jamshedpur FC CEO Mukul Choudhari too spoke about Pereira's signing.

“Keegan is a proven talent and we are very pleased to call him a Jamshedpur FC player," he said. "He has been a key individual for all the teams he has represented throughout his career and is well accustomed to Indian Football and the ISL.

"We are sure he will be a fantastic signing and will add great value to the team. We welcome him to Jamshedpur FC.”