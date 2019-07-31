Indian Football Transfers: Kerala Blasters sign midfielder Arjun Jayaraj

Alby Issac FOLLOW ANALYST News 66 // 31 Jul 2019, 18:20 IST

Kerala Blasters have acquired the services of young midfielder Arjun Jayaraj from I-League club Gokulam Kerala FC. The latest addition will be a boost to the two-time finalist's dreams of lifting the Indian Super League (ISL) Cup in the upcoming season.

Blasters have been one of the most active clubs in the transfer market recently. Arjun Jayaraj is the tenth official signing announced by The Tuskers for the 2019/20 season. The 23-year-old has represented Gokulam Kerala in 30 matches and scored 2 goals. Arjun was a livewire in midfield and was well praised for his excellent ball control.

The boy from Malappuram, known for its gifted footballers, was part of the Calicut University Football Team and attracted an offer after impressing in a friendly fixture against Gokulam Kerala before the 2017 season. KBFC will be the second club of his professional career.

After a disappointing season with more activity off the field, the management was keen to revamp the face of the team. The series of changes began with the appointment of Eelco Schattorie as the head coach. The attack was soon sharpened by the likes of Bartholomew Ogbeche from NorthEast United and Sergio Cidoncha from Jamshedpur FC.

Mario Arques and Mouhamadou Moustapha Gning will be the foreign recruits at the centre of the park for Kerala. Rahul KP will be a threat to the opponents operating from midfield. Sahal Abdul Samad's dream run is expected to continue for the second consecutive season.

The Kochi-based club has addressed its defensive issues as well for the upcoming edition. Sandesh Jhingan extended his stay, rejecting numerous other offers. Gianni Zuiverloon was roped in from Delhi Dynamos to replace Anas Edathodika at the backline. Bilal Khan, TP Rehenesh and Lovepreet Singh are in the squad for duties between the sticks.

Arjun Jayaraj is the fourth Kerala-born player to sign for Blasters this season. The signing will help the management regain the trust of the fans after being criticized for not offering chances to local talents. Arjun will offer more options in the midfield for KBFC but will have to work hard for a regular spot.