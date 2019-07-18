×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Indian Football Transfers: Minerva Punjab FC rope in Gambian midfielder Dawda Ceesay 

sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
News
54   //    18 Jul 2019, 06:51 IST

Dawda Ceesay (extreme right) played for Churchill Brothers FC last season
Dawda Ceesay (extreme right) played for Churchill Brothers FC last season

Gambian footballer Dawda Ceesay has signed for Minerva Punjab FC for the upcoming season. The playmaker represented Goa-based Churchill Brothers FC in the 2018-19 season of the I-League, having been an integral part of the setup last season.

After a couple of seasons in Bangladesh, Ceesay was roped in by two time I-League champions Churchill Brothers FC. The club ended the season at the fourth position in the league, although they had been in contention for a major part of the season. It was mainly due to Willis Plaza and Dawda Cessay’s brilliance that the team managed to make a mark in the league.

While the Trinidadian scored the goals, Ceesay was the main architect in the midfield. The latter played 28 matches for the ‘Red Machines’, scoring 5 times and assisting on several occasions. Having established himself in the Indian football circuit, the African will try to impress his new employers in the upcoming I-League. Ceesay has also featured for the Gambia national side in the 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Minerva Punjab FC’s title defence was below average, somehow managing to escape from the relegation zone, finishing at the 9th spot. The Ranjit Bajaj owned side just won four matches out in their quota of 20. The onus will be on the new foreign recruit to prove his mettle for his new employers and steer the club to an inspiring I-League campaign once it kicks-off later this year.

Minerva Punjab FC has released all their existing foreigners, so it will be a new-look side for the former champions. Eliminated from the AFC Cup, newly appointed coach Yan Law will get loads of time to assemble his squad and prepare them for the next season. Yan Law is India’s youngest AFC ‘A licence holder, so this is going to be an uphill task for him as well.

Tags:
I-League 2018-19 Churchill Brothers Sports Club Minerva Punjab FC Indian Football
Advertisement
Indian Football News: Minerva Punjab lose AFC Cup stadium permission; Owner says club shutting down
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Minerva Punjab defender, part of East Bengal win, becomes league’s youngest-ever player
RELATED STORY
Indian Football News: "If our own parent body sabotages us, how can we survive," asks Minerva Punjab Owner Ranjit Bajaj
RELATED STORY
Indian Football: Chennai City FC yet to receive prize money even 3 months after I-League triumph 
RELATED STORY
Chennai City FC wins maiden I-League title.
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018/19 : Twitter reacts as Star Announces only 30 Games will be telecasted from December 29
RELATED STORY
AFC Cup 2019: Minerva Punjab vs Manang Marshyangdi Preview
RELATED STORY
AFC Cup 2019: Dhaka Abahani vs Minerva Punjab Preview
RELATED STORY
AFC Cup 2019: Chennaiyin FC vs Minerva Punjab - 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
AFC Cup: Manang Marshyangdi vs Minerva Punjab Preview, Prediction, Venue Details
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us