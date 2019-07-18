Indian Football Transfers: Minerva Punjab FC rope in Gambian midfielder Dawda Ceesay

sounak mullick FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 54 // 18 Jul 2019, 06:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dawda Ceesay (extreme right) played for Churchill Brothers FC last season

Gambian footballer Dawda Ceesay has signed for Minerva Punjab FC for the upcoming season. The playmaker represented Goa-based Churchill Brothers FC in the 2018-19 season of the I-League, having been an integral part of the setup last season.

After a couple of seasons in Bangladesh, Ceesay was roped in by two time I-League champions Churchill Brothers FC. The club ended the season at the fourth position in the league, although they had been in contention for a major part of the season. It was mainly due to Willis Plaza and Dawda Cessay’s brilliance that the team managed to make a mark in the league.

While the Trinidadian scored the goals, Ceesay was the main architect in the midfield. The latter played 28 matches for the ‘Red Machines’, scoring 5 times and assisting on several occasions. Having established himself in the Indian football circuit, the African will try to impress his new employers in the upcoming I-League. Ceesay has also featured for the Gambia national side in the 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Minerva Punjab FC’s title defence was below average, somehow managing to escape from the relegation zone, finishing at the 9th spot. The Ranjit Bajaj owned side just won four matches out in their quota of 20. The onus will be on the new foreign recruit to prove his mettle for his new employers and steer the club to an inspiring I-League campaign once it kicks-off later this year.

Minerva Punjab FC has released all their existing foreigners, so it will be a new-look side for the former champions. Eliminated from the AFC Cup, newly appointed coach Yan Law will get loads of time to assemble his squad and prepare them for the next season. Yan Law is India’s youngest AFC ‘A licence holder, so this is going to be an uphill task for him as well.