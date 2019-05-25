×
Indian Football Transfers: Mohun Bagan rope in Ashutosh Mehta and Dhanachandra Singh

sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
News
71   //    25 May 2019, 07:35 IST

Ashutosh Mehta was a part of Aizawl FC's I-League winning squad
Ashutosh Mehta was a part of Aizawl FC's I-League winning squad

Mohun Bagan management looks to be very busy in the summer transfer window after its dismal outing in the previous season of the I-League.

Bagan have roped in veteran full-back Ashutosh Mehta from FC Pune City and Dhanachandra Singh from Jamshedpur FC, to strengthen their backline ahead of next season.

The Mariners conceded a total of 28 goals in the previous season, which was a setback for the team and their title aspirations.

Mehta is a very dependable footballer who was an integral part of the Aizawl FC squad that won the I-League title back in 2016-17. After playing two years in the Indian Super League for ATK and FC Pune City respectively, he will be making a comeback to the I-League.

On the other hand, Dhanachandra Singh was a member of Mohun Bagan’s I-League winning team back in 2015 and also the victorious Federation Cup squad the following season.

Since then, he shifted his loyalties to the ISL and was a part of Chennaiyin FC’s title-winning squad in 2015 and also in the 2017-18 edition. He played just 3 matches for his new team Jamshedpur FC last season.

Apart from these two signings, the green and maroon brigade have signed Ranjan Chowdhury as their assistant coach.

The club had already secured the services of Spanish gaffer Kibu Vicuna for a change in fortunes ahead of the next season and possible second I-League title for the historic club.

Kibu Vicuna is yet to arrive in India, but the recruitment process is in full swing. The Spaniard’s first assignment will be the Calcutta Football League which will kick-start later this year. The local league will be a rehearsal before the I-League starts, hopefully, the team will be an organised unit by then.

I-League 2018-19 Mohun Bagan Dhanachandra Singh Ashutosh Mehta Indian Football
