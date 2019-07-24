Indian football transfers: Mohun Bagan strikes again, ropes in Lalramchullova from East Bengal

Lalramchullova was a part of Aizawl FC's I-League winning squad in the 2016-17 season

Mohun Bagan has made a striking move by securing the services of wing-back Lalramchullova from arch-rivals East Bengal for the upcoming season. The footballer was an integral part of the ‘red and gold’ brigade in the past two seasons, although there were rumours that he might opt for a move out of the club in the summer transfer window.

Welcome Lalramchullova.

The Mighty Mizo is a Mariner. pic.twitter.com/wjTX93o3O9 — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) July 24, 2019

The footballer from Mizoram started his senior career with Aizawl FC, in 2014. He made his I-League debut on January 9, 2016, against Mohun Bagan in a 1-3. Since then, he was a regular in the squad for the ‘Highlanders’ and played a vital part in Aizawl FC’s historic I-League triumph back in 2016-17.

Fresh after his heroics, Lalramchullova was roped in by Kolkata giants East Bengal in 2017. He managed to recreate his magic for his new employers and helped them lift the 2017 Calcutta Football League title. The defender was continued his dream run in the previous season too, having performed exceptionally well throughout. His intelligent play against Mohun Bagan in the second ‘Kolkata Derby’ earned him a lot of praise.

Mohun Bagan will be very lucky to have Lalramchullova in their squad for the upcoming season. On the other hand, this will be a huge loss for East Bengal after narrowly missing out on a maiden I-League title last year.

After a lacklustre display in the 2018-19 I-League, ‘The Mariners’ are making every possible move to mend their ways on the build-up to the new season. They have already signed four Spanish footballers along with their new coach Kibu Vicuna. The singing of Lalramchullova has made their Indian contingent stronger.

Mohun Bagan will begin their new season in the opening match of the Calcutta Football League on July 26. Simultaneously, Kibu’s men will be participating in the prestigious Durand Cup, which begins on August 2. Mohun Bagan is scheduled to play against Mohammedan Sporting Club in the opener.