Indian Football Transfers: Willis Plaza moves to Bangladeshi side Bashundhara Kings on loan from Churchill Brothers

Avik Roy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 136 // 29 Apr 2019, 20:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Willis Plaza was the joint top-scorer of the 2018-19 I-League season

Churchill Brothers striker Willis Plaza is all set to sign for Bangladesh Premier League club Bashundhara Kings, Sportskeeda can confirm. It will be a loan move for three months and Plaza will return to Goa after his commitment with Kings.

The Trinidad and Tobago national team striker was the joint top scorer in the I-League along with Chennai City's Pedro Manzi, both scoring 21 goals in 20 matches. Plaza's consistency and goal-scoring ability impressed one and all, which explains why a Bangladeshi sign were keen on roping him in.

However, Churchill Brothers, even after occupying the top spot for quite time, couldn’t finish beyond the fourth position.

Speaking to Sportskeeda from Bangladesh, Bashundhara Kings’ President Imrul Hasan said, “We were looking for a perfect number nine. We have signed Brazilian striker Marcos Vinicius before the league, but he failed to meet our expectation.

"At the same time, Plaza’s performance caught our eye. So we approached the club and they agreed to loan him out.”

Plaza will arrive in Bangladesh on Tuesday or Wednesday. But he would have to undergo trials under the watchful eyes of coach Oscar Bruzon. The Spaniard, who has coached Sporting Goa and Mumbai FC in the I-League, has a fair idea of Plaza’s ability.

Plaza’s contract will run till August and he will probably play rest of the 12 matches for Bashundhara Kings in the Bangladesh Premier League. Plaza has played 28 matches for Trinidad and Tobago and scored six goals. On March 20, he was on the field for 45 minutes against European heavyweights Wales.

Bashundhara Kings, meanwhile, are on a spending spree. They signed Costa Rican forward Daniel Colindres, who played in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Kings also roped in Spanish defender Jorge Gotor, who played alongside Gerard Pique in the U-17 World Cup. Plaza will be their fifth foreign signing this season.

The club started their journey in 2016 and finished in the 3rd position in the DCC Pioneer League. They were promoted to Bangladesh Champions League, the second-tier football league of the country. They are playing their debut season in the Bangladesh Premier League and already top the table with 34 points from 12 matches.