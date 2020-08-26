Inter Miami vs Atlanta United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The MLS regular season is back in action tomorrow as David Beckham's Inter Miami hosts a resurgent Atlanta United side at the Miami Freedom Park. The home side is in desperate need of a victory and faces a daunting challenge against Atlanta United.

Atlanta United failed to win a single group match in the 'MLS is Back' tournament but picked up a much-needed victory against Nashville over the weekend. The away team is in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference table and can potentially move into the top four with a victory tomorrow.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, is firmly rooted to the bottom of the MLS table and needs to get back to winning ways to make an impact on the competition. The Florida-based side pipped Orlando to an exhilarating victory last week and will look to build on its momentum against Atlanta United.

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head

This is the first fixture between Inter Miami and Atlanta United and both teams will look to get their head-to-head record off to an auspicious start with a victory. Inter Miami has not been able to manage the best of starts to its tenure in the MLS and has an excellent chance to make a massive statement tomorrow.

Atlanta United may have picked up an important victory last week but still has its fair share of vulnerabilities. The away team has not been its usual powerful self over the past month and may face a few difficulties against Inter Miami.

Inter Miami form guide in the MLS: W-L-L-L-L

Atlanta United form guide in the MLS: W-L-L-L-W

Blaise Matuidi is not yet available

Inter Miami

Inter Miami has managed to sign French midfielder Blaise Matuidi from Juventus but the marquee signing still has to complete legal formalities and may not be available for David Beckham's side. George Acosta and Denso Ulysse are currently injured and will play no part in this fixture.

Injured: George Acosta, Denso Ulysse

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: Blaise Matuidi

Atlanta United will be without its best player

Atlanta United

Atlanta United will have to do without Josef Martinez. The South American superstar ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament earlier this year and has been ruled out for the entire season. Franco Escobar is suspended for this fixture and will have to remain on the sidelines.

Injured: Josef Martinez, Fernando Meza

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Franco Escobar

Not Available: None

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Predicted XI

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luis Robles; Ben Sweat, Nicolas Figal, Leandro Pirez, Alvas Powell; Victor Ulloa, Wil Trapp; Lewis Morgan, Rodolfo Pizarro, Matias Pellegrini; Julian Carranza

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Guzan; George Bello, Jeff Larentowicz, Miles Robinson, Anton Walkes; Emerson Hyndman, Eric Remedi, Matheus Rossetto; Brooks Lennon, Gonzalo Martinez, Adam Jahn

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Prediction

Inter Miami won its first three points in the MLS last week against Orlando City last week and will want to build a winning streak with yet another victory tomorrow. Julian Carranza scored two goals in the first half-hour against Orlando and will play a pivotal role for Inter Miami for the rest of the season.

Atlanta United managed to exorcise the woes of its dismal tournament run with a victory against Nashville last week. The away team will have taken heart from its performance last week and holds the upper hand in this fixture.

Prediction: Inter Miami 1-2 Atlanta United

