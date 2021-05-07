Inter Miami vs Atlanta United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another round of Eastern Conference fixtures this weekend as Atlanta United take on Inter Miami at the DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have experienced mixed starts to their campaigns and will want to win this game.

Atlanta United are in fifth place in the MLS standings at the moment and have won only one of their three games. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat against New England Revolution last weekend and has a point to prove in this fixture.

Inter Miami have also managed only one victory this season and are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference table. Phil Neville's charges played out a 0-0 stalemate with Nashville SC in their previous game and will want to bounce back in this match.

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head

Inter Miami have a flawless record against Atlanta United and have won two out of three matches played between the two teams. Atlanta United have never defeated Inter Miami in an official fixture and will want to make history this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two MLS sides took place in October last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams missed a fair few chances on the day and will need to be more clinical in this match.

Inter Miami form guide in the MLS: D-W-L

Atlanta United form guide in the MLS: L-W-D

Inter Miami have a strong squad

Inter Miami

Nicolas Figal, Robbie Robinson, and Julian Carranza are injured and have been ruled out of this game. Gonzalo Higuain showed glimpses of his potential last year and will want to take the MLS by storm in the coming months.

Injured: Nicolas Figal, Robbie Robinson, Julian Carranza

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atlanta United need to win this game

Atlanta United

Alec Kann and Mohammed Adams are recuperating from injuries at the moment and will be unable to feature in this game. Ezequiel Barco is also carrying a knock and might not play a part against Inter Miami.

Injured: Alec Kann, Mohammed Adams

Doubtful: Ezequiel Barco

Suspended: None

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Predicted XI

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): John McCarthy; Joevin Jones, Leandro Pirez, Ryan Shawcross, Kevin Leerdam; Gregore, Blaise Matuidi; Jay Chapman, Rodolfo Pizarro, Lewis Morgan; Gonzalo Higuain

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bradley Guzan; George Bello, Anton Walkes, Miles Robinson, Brooks Lennon; Santiago Sosa, Emerson Hyndman; Erik Lopez, Marcelino Moreno, Jake Mulraney; Josef Martinez

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Prediction

Inter Miami have made impressive strides with their performances in recent months and have a point to prove in this game. The likes of Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo Higuain have been impressive this season and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Atlanta United have good players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this fixture. Inter Miami are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-1 Atlanta United

