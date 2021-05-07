Los Angeles Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS features another edition of El Trafico this weekend as Los Angeles Galaxy lock horns with Los Angeles FC at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday. The two local rivals have been impressive this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Los Angeles Galaxy have improved this year and are in fifth place in the Western Conference standings at the moment. The home side suffered a 3-0 defeat against Seattle Sounders last week and cannot afford another debacle this weekend.

Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, have managed only one victory this season and find themselves in sixth place in the MLS table. The away side played out a 1-1 draw with Houston Dynamo last week and will want to return to winning ways on Saturday.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head

Los Angeles Galaxy have a marginal historical advantage in El Trafico and have won four out of 10 games played between the two teams. Los Angeles FC have managed three victories against their local rivals and will want to level the scales this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Los Angeles FC. Los Angeles Galaxy ended the game with ten men and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide in the MLS: L-W-W

Los Angeles FC form guide in the MLS: D-D-W

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC Team News

Los Angeles Galaxy need to win this game

Los Angeles Galaxy

Derrick Williams is currently carrying a niggle and might not be risked in this fixture. Javier Hernandez was disappointing last year and will want to make amends for Los Angeles Galaxy this season.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Derrick Williams

Suspended: None

Los Angeles FC have a strong squad

Los Angeles FC

Star striker Carlos Vela has a few fitness concerns and will not be risked in this match. Los Angeles FC are not at their best at the moment and will name a strong team against their local rivals.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Carlos Vela

Suspended: None

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC Predicted XI

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Bond; Jorge Villafana, Daniel Steres, Nicholas DePuy, Julian Araujo; Jonathan dos Santos, Sebastian Lletget; Victor Vazquez, Ethan Zubak, Samuel Grandsir; Javier Hernandez

Los Angeles FC (4-3-3): Pablo Sisniega; Diego Palacios, Eddie Segura, Jesus Murillo, Marco Farfan; Eduard Atuesta, Latif Blessing, Mark-Anthony Kaye; Kwadwo Opoku, Corey Baird, Diego Rossi

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have plenty of European experience in their ranks and will want to make a statement in this fixture. The home side needs to make amends for its horrendous performances last season and the likes of Javier Hernandez will need to step up for the team.

Los Angeles FC have been well below their best this season and have plenty of work to do ahead of this encounter. With Carlos Vela sidelined, Los Angeles Galaxy have a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 3-2 Los Angeles FC

