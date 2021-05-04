10 most expensive transfers in Liverpool history

Like many of their counterparts in the Premier League big-six, Liverpool have often blown hot and cold in the transfer market over the past decade. While the Reds have made more than a few missteps over the years, the upward trajectory of their fortunes has largely been a direct result of their impressive exploits in the transfer market.

Liverpool have come a long way from their difficult campaigns and transfer mishaps ten years ago and while there still are a few mountains to climb, the Merseyside giants' sound sporting project has made them a force to reckon with. The Reds have won a UEFA Champions League title and an unprecedented Premier League title over the past three years and have restored their status as a bonafide English behemoth.

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have assembled one of the most dangerous attacking forces in Europe. The Reds have also made shrewd additions to their defence and have built a formidable squad.

Liverpool have undergone a renaissance under Jurgen Klopp and many of their high-profile transfers have worked wonders for them in the recent past. Here is a list of the ten most expensive transfer acquisitions in Liverpool's illustrious history.

#10 Andy Carroll (£36.8 million)

Carroll did not have the best of times at Anfield

Liverpool have had their fair share of misfortune in the transfer market and the arrival of Andy Carroll is arguably an ideal testament to the fact. To his credit, Andy Carroll did have a sensational campaign with Newcastle United the previous year, scoring 11 goals in only 20 appearances in what was his breakthrough year.

Liverpool broke the bank to secure the English hitman's services and Carroll was tasked with filling the massive boots of Anfield favourite Fernando Torres. Andy Carroll did have his moments with the Merseyside club but was unable to build on a reputation that he had so easily manufactured with the Magpies.

After a series of goal droughts and high-profile misses that saw the English striker draw the wrath of a furious fanbase, Liverpool decided to part ways with Andy Carroll in 2012. Carroll played a pivotal role in Liverpool's near-successful FA Cup campaign in the 2011-12 season and played a role in the club's transition.

#9 Roberto Firmino (£36.8 million)

Firmino is an important player for Liverpool

Roberto Firmino has been one of Liverpool's most important players over the past few years. While the Brazilian forward's numbers have attracted several skeptics, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp swears by Firmino's importance to the team and continues to place his faith in the former Hoffenheim star.

Firmino has formed an excellent relationship with both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane and has played a key role in their prolific exploits in the past few years. The Brazilian has been employed in a false-nine role by Jurgen Klopp and his vision and trickery make him the perfect foil for Liverpool's more explosive strikers.

The Selecao forward has not been at his best this season with his numbers dwindling further in the Premier League. The addition of Diogo Jota to Liverpool's roster has also limited Firmino's playing time. With Jurgen Klopp's backing and a well-defined role, however, Roberto Firmino is set to remain an important asset to the Liverpool squad.

